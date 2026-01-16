Skip to Content
Automatic Speed Enforcement

Oakland Goes Live with 18 Speed Cameras

Warnings first. Then real fines. Oakland joins San Francisco with live speed enforcement cameras

2:48 PM PST on January 16, 2026

A speed camera on 7th near Broadway in Oakland. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Last summer San Francisco started issuing automated speed-camera fines to drivers going 11 mph above the limit. Now Oakland has gone live with its own speed cameras, although tickets with fines are still a couple of months out. From an Oakland DOT release:

The cameras aim to change driver behavior and slow traffic — ultimately reducing crashes and fatalities, making Oakland streets safer for all road users.  

The cameras can be found at 18 locations throughout the City. They can detect when a vehicle is traveling 11 MPH or more above the posted speed limit. When a vehicle is speeding, the camera captures the license plate and a warning is mailed to the registered owner.  

After the 60-day warning period is complete, violators will face fines. Fines will start at $50 and increase to a maximum of $500 for those traveling more than 100 mph. There is an income-driven payment scale for people with low income. Citations will include details regarding eligibility and how to apply. 

Speed cameras have already succeeded in reducing severe crashes in San Francisco, New York, Portland, and everywhere else they've been installed.

A map of speed camera locations. Image: Oakland DOT

"The purpose of this program is very simple. It’s to save lives," said OakDOT director Josh Rowan.", Director of the Oakland Department of Transportation (OakDOT). "Driving speed is one of the most important factors in whether a person survives a crash."

In Streetsblog's view, speed cameras are just one tool in the tool box for safety. They help for sure, but aren't a substitute for a holistic approach that includes street narrowing and concrete measures to force drivers to proceed at a safe speed.

"We're cautiously optimistic," said Bike East Bay's Justin Hu-Nguyen in an interview about the new cameras with ABC7, done in front of a ridiculously wide, five-way intersection that is "...terribly unsafe for anyone to cross."

"It's not just about speeding, it's about the design of the streets," he added.

For more on Oakland's program, check out their speed camera site.

