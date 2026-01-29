Open Letter: Hey BART, You Need to Fire This Driver

To BART General Manager Bob Powers and the BART Board of Directors:

I was riding my bike on Oakland's nearly complete, wonderful new 14th Street protected bike lane while working on an unrelated story (and to grab some lunch). Some construction workers waved at me and said, "We built this for you!" I waved back and said, "It's beautiful! Thank you!"

14th Street's bike lane, almost finished. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Unfortunately, as I crossed Broadway to access the BikeLink lockers in front of City Hall in Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, my little moment of Oakland pride got pooped on. See the lead image of the van parked in and corking the protected bike lane at 14th and Broadway, near the entrance to the BART station.

This didn't affect me directly, since I was already at my destination, but it was almost as if the driver went out of his way to block the bike lane; another cyclist could get hurt trying to get past. The driver was inside, so, without raising my voice, I explained that he was putting people in danger and I asked him to move his van.

He rolled up the window and flipped me off.

And look what he had on his front dash:

Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Outfront handles BART's advertising sales (and Muni's too, apparently). I think BART has every obligation to insist that its contractors and employees keep people safe and, frankly, don't act like dicks.

For years, I've documented when BART and other municipal employees park in bike lanes. It happens every day. When I complain, sometimes I get assured a memo will go out to "remind" them not to park in bike lanes, as if forgetfulness is the problem. No, the problem is that a lot of drivers just don't give a crap about putting cyclists and pedestrians in danger. They're only interested in their own convenience. Others, I'm convinced, just hate cyclists and are going out of their way to make trouble, as with drivers who punishment pass. They know they don't have to fear any repercussions. And some of those drivers do it while on the municipal clock.

Another random BART driver parked in a bike lane in front of Lake Merritt BART on Tuesday. It happens all the time. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Not this time. BART needs to act. You need to make sure this guy from Outfront is let go by the contractor. Or you need to find a new advertising contract when this one expires. "Safety first" can't just be a slogan.

That said, there's kind of a happy ending here.

I was miffed at having my new-bike-lane buzz ruined by this guy. So I circled the area until I found a cop. And this time, that cop (an Alameda County Sheriff, to be precise) pulled over and heard me out.

Mr. Outfront looked at us talking and pointing at him and got out of the bike lane. "Well, it looks like he got the message," said the deputy.

Thanks, Alameda County sheriff. The van driver finally backed out of the bike lane (and nearly ran over that pedestrian, sigh). Photo: Streetsbloig/Rudick, via a bike safety cam

BART, the only way to prevent this kind of behavior by your employees and contractors is if they all get the message. Not a reminder. Not a memo. But a real message that there are consequences to shitting on the same public that ultimately pays their salaries.

Bob, Directors, friends—let's put this another way.

You need people to vote to approve a tax measure to fund BART and other transit agencies in November. Right now, thousands of volunteers are running around the region gathering signatures for it and drumming up support. Many, if not most, are also cyclists.

Don't you think it's important to have employees and contractors make people want to love BART? I mean, I'm an advocate, but I'm also an Alameda County taxpayer. I get why BART is essential to the region. But voting is also an emotional decision. And to be frank, today I'm not feeling great about another transit tax. I'm probably not alone.

Let's fix that while we still can.

Sincerely,

Roger

Editor, Streetsblog San Francisco