Headlines, January 30

- What S.F. Would Look Like With Transit Cuts (SFChron)
- More on Central Subway (VoiceofSF)
- More on BART/Uber Deal (48Hills)
- San Rafael to Build New Bike/Ped Route Under 101 (MarinIJ)
- Super Bowl Events Street Closures (SFChron)
- Waymo Goes to SFO (CNBC)
- Waymo Hits Child in LA (SFGate)
- Is the DMV Actually Reducing Placard Abuse? (SFGate)
- Bay Areas Biggest Polluters (Berkeleyside)
- The Old Fotomat on Haight (SFGate)
- S.F. Businesses Closed for 'ICE Out' (MissionLocal)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?