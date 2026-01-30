Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, January 30

8:01 AM PST on January 30, 2026

  • What S.F. Would Look Like With Transit Cuts (SFChron)
  • More on Central Subway (VoiceofSF)
  • More on BART/Uber Deal (48Hills)
  • San Rafael to Build New Bike/Ped Route Under 101 (MarinIJ)
  • Super Bowl Events Street Closures (SFChron)
  • Waymo Goes to SFO (CNBC)
  • Waymo Hits Child in LA (SFGate)
  • Is the DMV Actually Reducing Placard Abuse? (SFGate)
  • Bay Areas Biggest Polluters (Berkeleyside)
  • The Old Fotomat on Haight (SFGate)
  • S.F. Businesses Closed for 'ICE Out' (MissionLocal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

