This Week: Infrastructure Mapping, SFBike Board, Downtown San José

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Advanced Bike Infrastructure Mapping. Designed for participants comfortable working with spatial data, this workshop explores Java OpenStreetMap Editor (JOSM), OpenStreetMap’s desktop editing tool. Tuesday, February 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SFBike members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, February 24, 6-8 p.m. Contact for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Strategies for Downtown San José. In December, SPUR released Getting in on the Ground Floor, a policy brief highlighting recommendations for how San José can activate vacant spaces. Come hear about the study. Wednesday, February 25, 5:30-7 p.m., CreaTV, 38 S Second St, San Jose.
- Thursday Signature Gathering for Connect Bay Area Transit. Meet organizers for a quick training and to hand out petition supplies. After that, participants will start collecting signatures. Thursday, February 26, 5:30-7 p.m. North Berkeley Farmers Market, Shattuck Avenue and Vine Street, Berkeley.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, February 27, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Candidate Event Series with Antonio Villaraigosa. SPUR invites gubernatorial candidate and former Mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa for a discussion. Friday, February 27, 3-4:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Bayview Black History Month Bike Ride. Celebrate Black History Month with SFBike on a fun, accessible, and family-friendly morning ride. Saturday, February 28, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Martin Luther King Fountain, 750 Howard Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.