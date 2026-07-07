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Events

This Week: Charter Reform, Smart City Cycling, Geary Community Advisory

8:28 AM PDT on July 7, 2026
This Week: Charter Reform, Smart City Cycling, Geary Community Advisory

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Wednesday San Francisco Charter Reform. Mayor Daniel Lurie has advanced three charter reform ballot measures that address several of SPUR’s recommendations. Join this talk to learn about the measures. Wednesday, July 8, 5-6:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic plus anyone already riding who wants to hone their skills. Wednesday, July 8, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Geary Community Advisory Committee. The Geary CAC shares the community’s interests with SFMTA staff and relays project information. Wednesday, July 8, 6-8 p.m. Join via MSTeams.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, July 10, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Riding the Hayward Eden Area Shoreline Bike Tour. Greenbelt Alliance and Bike Hayward organize the tour in partnership with the Hayward Eden Area Shoreline Resilience Collaborative. Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Starts at 2639 Grant Ave., San Lorenzo.
  • Saturday Bike Ride to Library Day at the New Farm. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition ride will start at In Chan Kajaal park and head east on Folsom before traveling down along the Bay, ending at the New Farm to enjoy a San Francisco Public Library event. Saturday, July 11, 10:30 am- 12:30 pm. Starts at Chan Kaajal Park, 3100 17th Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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