Eyes on the Street: Action at Baker and Fell

Dangerous Crosswalk that Connects Panhandle with Senior Housing Gets Improvements

An SFMTA worker installing safe-hit posts at Baker and Fell late this morning. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick unless otherwise noted.
An SFMTA worker installing safe-hit posts at Baker and Fell late this morning. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick unless otherwise noted.

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

An SFMTA crew installed official safe hit posts today to make the intersection at Baker and Fell safer. The posts compliment painted bulbouts that went in over the weekend. This is the location where 90-year-old David Grinberg was killed last month while crossing the street.

“Following this incident, SFMTA staff reviewed the intersection. This review included an analysis of what we knew about the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision, the history of traffic collisions at this location, and the existing conditions of the intersection,” said Ben Jose, a spokesman for the agency. “As a result, we recently installed painted safety zones on the northwest and southwest corners to improve pedestrian safety, especially for the senior residents at Mercy Terrace who deserve to be able to safely cross the street.”

Safe hit posts and paint help force cars to make slower, more cautious turns from Baker onto Fell.
Safe hit posts and paint help force cars to make slower, more cautious turns from Baker onto Fell.

“Additionally, we installed an advance stop bar on Fell Street for drivers approaching the intersection and the crosswalk. This will help prevent drivers from encroaching into the crosswalk at a red light,” added Jose. “We have found that painted safety zones create more distance between turning vehicles and pedestrians waiting on the sidewalk, encourage vehicles to turn more slowly, and maintain good visibility between drivers and people stepping into the crosswalk.”

It’s still unclear why the agency found it necessary to remove the safe hit posts put in a few weeks ago by the vigilante safety group, SFMTrA until they were ready to put in this treatment–especially considering that they’ve now installed essentially a neater version of the same thing they tore out.

And Matt Brezina, who helped organize the people-protected bike lane protests on Valencia, in the Tenderloin, and most recently on the Embarcadero, said he was concerned that the safe hit posts and bulbout were not extended far enough. The left most lane on that section of Fell is reserved for bikes on the eastern side of the intersection, so the posts and bulbout could be extended one additional lane. He stood in the street to demonstrate how far out the bulbout and additional post could actually go to shorten the crossing distance for seniors, with no effect on traffic.

Matt Brezina made the point that the crossing distance could have been reduced even further, since the lane where he is standing, to maximize safety for seniors
Matt Brezina made the point that the crossing distance could have been reduced even further, since the lane where he is standing is not a through lane, to maximize safety for seniors.

That said, Brezina, who owns a radar gun and was checking traffic speeds, said the new bulbouts seem to do a better job getting cars to drive at the limit. “The 30 mph limit is too fast, but cars are much more likely to drive the current speed limit with these bulbouts in place.”

Streetsblog has to wonder why we can’t get more robust treatments that could be installed quickly as well, such as planters and concrete blocks that, yes, could damage a car if a motorist is drunk or texting, but would give physical protection for crossing pedestrians. Safe hit posts, while better than nothing, are, after all, really just visual markers.

There’s also the question of the crossing countdown timers that still only start at 12 seconds–hardly enough time for a senior citizen, especially one with a walker, to get across.

That said, it’s great to see the city responding to this dangerous situation; we hope in the future to see a pro-active and immediate response any time a dangerous condition is identified.

  • bike_engineer

    “It’s still unclear why the agency found it necessary to remove the safe hit posts put in a few weeks ago by the vigilante safety group, SFMTrA until they were ready to put in this treatment–especially considering that they’ve now installed essentially a neater version of the same thing they tore out.”

    – I explained it in your previous post how the City is bound by the MUTCD to remove Traffic Control Devices installed by the general public. They have to design a proper replacement and install them per federal, state and local standards.

  • City Resident

    It’s great to see the SFMTA move forward with safety improvements, even though they are no stronger than paint and plastic. It’s too bad that it took a tragedy, a preventable death, for this to occur. Meanwhile, Fell Street is a speedway just west of this location. Fell Street along the Panhandle, and Oak Street on the other side, are sorely in need of traffic calming and are the perfect pair of streets for parking protected bike lanes. May this happen before more pedestrians or cyclists perish.

  • jonobate

    In 2004 city officials were legally obliged not to issue marriage licenses to same sex couples. They ignored state law and did so anyway, because it was the right thing to do, and because the mayor at the time was willing to provide the support necessary to deal with the legal and political fallout.

    All this requires is some leadership from the mayor. He could send an instruction to SFMTA to leave unofficial installations in the ground until such time as they can be replaced with official ones, and deal with any political and legal fallout that occurs. The chances of anyone suing the city for not removing SFMTrA installations are minimal, providing those installations continue to be sensibly designed.

  • bike_engineer

    I’m sure you can understand that Traffic Engineering principals and shall statements are more important to adhere to than marriage law in terms of public safety. The mayor nor does any elected official have the power to prevent MUTCD compliance. That responsibility lies with the City Traffic Engineer Ricardo Olea and he is bound to the NSPE code of ethics which truly forces his hand to have these guerrilla TCD’s removed until they can be installed per the correct standards. this ensures the greatest amount of traffic safety. A poorly installed safe hit post can actually make an intersection more dangerous.

  • jonobate

    You’re arguing two things here – one is that the city is legally obliged to remove these installations, and the other is that these installations are contrary to the goal of traffic safety.

    On the first point, I believe doing what’s legal should come second to doing what’s safe, and that there is precedent for the city to defy the law in order to do what’s morally right.

    On the second point, I believe the city traffic engineer should be allowed to make a decision on whether an installation makes the street more dangerous or more safe, and have it removed or left in place accordingly, regardless of what the MUTCD says.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

SFMTA Fell and Oak Bikeway Project Open House

By Aaron Bialick |
From SFMTA: On Saturday, March 31st, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) will host a public meeting to discuss pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements on Oak Street and Fell Street between Scott Street and Baker Street. The purpose of the meeting will be for the SFMTA to share a conceptual project design and to […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
SFMTA Board Delays Fine Increases for Double Parking, Sidewalk Riding (SF Examiner) Muni Coughs Up $8M in Operator Health Costs (SF Examiner) SFMTA to Hold Workshop on TEP EIR Tonight (SF Appeal) GJEL Attorneys Hold Charity Contest for Local Street Safety Advocacy Groups Thieves Target Cellphone Users in Three Robberies on Muni Trains (BCN via […]

SFMTA Community Meeting: Oak and Fell Separated Bikeways

By Aaron Bialick |
From SFMTA: On Saturday, December 3rd, 2011, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) will host an open house to discuss bikeway improvements on Oak Street and Fell Street between Scott Street and Baker Street. The purpose of the workshop will be to collect public feedback on the potential benefits and challenges of various design […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
Infographic: How Bikes Can Solve Our Biggest Problems (Fast Co.Design) More on the Bay Bridge West Span Bike/Ped Path Project (CoCo Times) GJEL Attorneys Interviews Walk SF, TransForm, and MADD For Its Holiday Charity Contest CA Setting an Example in Emissions Reductions (HuffPo) Roadshow: Call for Nationwide Ban on Cellphone Use While Driving Has Supporters (Mercury […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
Two Bike Crashes Reported at Fell/Divisadero 24 Hours Apart (BCN via SF Appeal) Tenderloin Ped Crash: A Surge in Shuttle Ridership and Spate of Crashes (Bay Citizen) SFMTA Announces Schedule of SFPark Dogpatch/Potrero Community Meetings (Mission Local) Senior Couple Gets the Boot from Muni For Not Producing Proper ID (SF Examiner) Advocates Cycle from Florida to San […]