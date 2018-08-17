Eyes Under the Street: A Tour of the Transbay Train Box

Your train is scheduled to arrive in 2026

Skip Sowko, Senior Design & Engineering Manager, showed Streetsblog around the huge 'train box' under the new Transit Center. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick unless indicated
Skip Sowko, Senior Design & Engineering Manager, showed Streetsblog around the huge 'train box' under the new Transit Center. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick unless indicated

This wraps up the first week of operations for the new Salesforce Transit Center, phase 1. Reviews are in, and most people seem to love the rooftop park and the grand design of the facility. But what about phase 2, the train station below it–and the thing that makes it the future Grand Central Station of the West?

This morning, Streetsblog got a private tour of the two subterranean levels of the Transit Center–the future train station mezzanine and the train platform level below it. Photographs can’t really do justice to the breathtaking scale of the facility, which will some day house both Caltrain and California high-speed rail. But when you walk through the grand hall and other street-level parts of the new transit center, here’s a look at what’s below your feet:

Location of future escalators down to the platforms to catch Caltrain and High-speed rail
Location of future escalators from the mezzanine level down to the platforms to catch Caltrain and high-speed rail

Natural light will get all the way down to the tracks via the ‘oculus’ skylight that stretches through all levels of the facility. There will be more retail on the mezzanine level, and there will be a direct pedestrian connection under Beale Street to BART and Muni at Embarcadero. And as previously reported, the powers that be are nearly finished hashing out details on the train track alignment from 4th and King to the Transit Center.

The first trains are scheduled to arrive no sooner than 2026. More pictures below.

It looks like a nuclear reactor but it's actually the bottom of the oculus--and a skylight all the way from the top to the train box
It looks like a nuclear reactor but it’s actually the bottom of the oculus–the skylight all the way from the park at the top of the center to the lower level of the train box in the basement
The entrances for the six tracks coming in from the DTX
The entrances for the six tracks coming in from the future downtown extension tunnel
Another view of the oculus from the mezzanine level
Another view of the oculus from the mezzanine level
The turn from the platforms to where the DTX will start. This is the slot for one track of six
The giant turn from the platforms to where the downtown extension tunnel will start. This is the slot for one of the six tracks
A view of the mezzanine level of the future Transbay train station.
Another view of where trains will fan out from the downtown extension tunnel to the Transbay platforms
IMG_20180817_102219
It may not look like much, but this spot on the ceiling is where the future escalators will lead up from the train mezzanine to the grand hall
The area of the floor in the grand hall where the breakout box is located for the escalators
The area of the floor in the grand hall where escalators will go down to the train station level–notice no detailed artwork here, since the floor will be cut open in a few years
Entryway for one of the six tracks feeding in from the DTXX
Entryway for one of the six tracks feeding in from the future downtown extension tunnel
The pedestrian causeway joining the mezzanine to Embarcadero BART's mezzanine will go here.
The entrance for the future pedestrian causeway that will join the Transbay train station mezzanine to Embarcadero BART’s mezzanine.
This access door is built to be flush with the future high-level train platform that will go here
This access door is built to be flush with the future high-level train platform
The bottom of the support structure of the Transbay occulus
The bottom of the support structure of the Transbay occulus skylight, which brings natural light all the way down to the track level
Some day. Image: Transbay Joint Powers Authority.
What it will all look like some day. Image: Transbay Joint Powers Authority.

And here’s a link to a video rendering of what the train level will look like when it’s done.

  • Richard Mlynarik

    “What it will all look like some day” is 100% bullshit, as if the “link to a video rendering of what the train level will look like”.

    The actual “design” of this “archutecture” features a full-floor (and 100% unnecessary, and actively harmful for transportation and for passenger flow and for passenger convenience) underground mezzanine level. The depiected openness above the platforms is utterly fictitious bait-and-switch. (Mmmmm … this kool-aid is so refreshing!)

    The following are much closer to what you’re going to get if any sucker ever gets taken for the four or five BILLION they want to dig a short tunnel to this hole:

    (the details of the forested pairs — PAIRS! — of once-sloping columns on the central platform changed since I made the rendering from their partial-design-stafe plans, but the essential awfulness and incompetence remains.)

    Even worse — inexcusably, catastrophically, two billions of your tax dollars pissed away by cretins worse — is that the depicted escalators and stairs are nothing like what will be built (if anything is ever built) and nothing like ANY professional architect or ANY passenger professional anywhere outside the USA would ever consider. Instead of banked pairs of escalators (or two escalators flanking wide stairs), the structural columns of this disaster — for absolutely no valid structural reason! — are unnecessarily circular and wide, and positioned off-axis in the platforms, blocking the space that escalators
    and stairs need to reach the platforms. The result is that only a *single* escalator or *single* staircase can fit past the columns, which means that getting lots of people to *AND* from the platforms will be a
    disaster as crowds will need to move along congested and cluttered platforms to find an escalator which happens to be moving in the correct direction.

    If you look at ANY modern station ANYWHERE outside the USA — where NY Penn Station is the only idea that any “planner” or “architect” thinks represents best practice — you’ll see wide platforms, uncluttered platforms, wide stairs, *banks* of escalators, structural columns sited and shaped to make space for vertical circulation, airy spaces, easy navigation, and mezzanines only where needed to move actual humans to and from actual trains that move quickly in and out of platforms.

    You don’t even need to venture to scary places like Japan or Germany or Switzerland or Sweden or Korea to see such things: even English-speaking people in usually-guaranteed-to-screw-up Britain don’t do this. (See: JLE, Crossrail, CTRL-2, etc, etc.)

    What has gone down at Transbay is inexcusable, tragic, and grotesquely unprofessional. Worst of all, there was *no reason at all* for this to have happened at a greenfield site. They *CHOSE* to produce a horror show, with nobody holding a gun to their head.

    But hey, nice park way up in the sky!

    Pity about the two unncessary mezzanine levels you’ve just paid an extra billion tax dollars for, and a pity that the train level can never work for passengers, and a pity that configuration of the tracks on the train level results of maximum congestion and lowest trains-per-hour capacity possible

    But hey, these things happen when Parsons Transportation Group is your idea of a professional transportation planning organization, and when lowest commmon denominator lick-and-stick is your idea of architecture.

    http://caltrain-hsr.blogspot.com/2009/03/focus-on-sf-transbay-transit-center.html
    http://caltrain-hsr.blogspot.com/2009/06/future-transbay.html
    http://caltrain-hsr.blogspot.com/2012/12/transbay-update.html

    A total fucking wasteful tragedy of incompetence, ignorance and stupidity.

  • Edward

    I take it you don’t like it…

  • Parque_Hundido

    He probably bid on the project and lost out. I think it looks pretty cool.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Why is there even a mezzanine? What is its purpose?

  • DrunkEngineer

    It has to do with the airline-style boarding policy that will be implemented. To board a train, passengers will first be herded into a holding pen, where tickets are checked and bodies scanned by TSA. Only once the platform is “secure” are they all escorted down to the train.

  • Ethan

    Are you sure there will be TSA scanning? HSR proponents have insisted for a decade there will be no time-consuming scanning. Just get to the station and get on the train. That’s a big part of why it’s supposed to be faster than flying.

  • Edward

    The mezzanine will also have ticket sales and waiting lounges.

    There is a first class lounge on the mezzanine at Frankfurt Airport long distance station (Frankfurt am Main Flughafen Fernbahnhof). But the ticket office is a floor above on the main level.

  • DrunkEngineer

    Perhaps you haven’t seen the recent news (https://usa.streetsblog.org/2018/08/17/transportation-security-administration-brings-body-scanning-to-transit-stations/).

    Note also that some plans of the mezzanine level have indicated airport-style luggage screening. And the government ID requirements that are already in place for intercity travel, just to board Amtrak/Greyhound.

  • Ethan

    You say “also”, which explains the purpose of the floor, but if true still means HSR proponents were wrong that a lack of time consuming screening would differentiate the train from flying.

  • Edward

    I suppose the best answer is we don’t know. I doubt there will be screening (other than the new terahertz scanning now done in the LA Metro) of Caltrain Passengers. Terahertz scanning doesn’t slow down people as they usually don’t even know they are being scanned.

    Caltrain will most probably be using the the station before HSR, but as for that we will just have to wait. All else is speculation… usually to support a position one way or the other.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Caltrain and High-Speed Rail Pursue Level Boarding, Compatible Platforms

By Andrew Boone |
Correction 10/8: Caltrain and the CAHSRA haven’t agreed to create a joint specification for train cars, but will explore options for platform compatibility. Officials representing Caltrain and the California High-Speed Rail Authority recently announced that they’ll work closely together over the next several months to explore what options are available from train car manufacturers to allow for level […]

Longer Trains May Be No Match for Growing Caltrain Crowds

By Andrew Boone |
Caltrain’s rush hour trains have never been more crowded, which isn’t just uncomfortable for riders — it also discourages potential commuters who instead drive along Peninsula highways, and makes rides more difficult for elderly passengers and riders with disabilities. Commuters could see some relief in 2015, when Caltrain plans to extend the length of some of […]

Design of High-Speed Trains Threatens to Diminish Caltrain Capacity

By Andrew Boone |
The insistence of California High Speed Rail officials on running trains with floors 50 inches above the tracks threatens to reduce the capacity of Caltrain and hamper the benefits of level boarding for the commuter rail agency. Last Tuesday, Caltrain officials gave an update on the electric trains the agency plans to purchase next year, which will […]