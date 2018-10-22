Eyes on the Street: Berkeley BART Makeover

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

New entrances and a new plaza opened late last week for the Downtown Berkeley’s BART station. The entrances were part of a two-year project that replaced the old brick rotunda, which was torn down, and includes a landscaped area at the surface level and glass canopies to let more natural light reach the station mezzanine below.

BART set up a time-lapse camera during the construction, so you can watch the old rotunda come down and the new canopies get built:

“The new main BART entrance is not only visually striking, it’s a major upgrade in terms of functionality,” said BART Director Rebecca Saltzman, in a prepared release. “The staircase improves pedestrian circulation and the new bus shelters and bus-only lane enhance BART and bus connections. The plaza exemplifies our efforts to ensure BART stations serve as integral parts of the communities we serve.”

The new plaza also boasts LED lighting, new pavers, and on-site storm-water retention and landscaping.

The project was funded by State Prop 1B and local area grants including Measure F. The overall budget was $13 million.

And, according to BART, the project is within budget.

More pictures below.