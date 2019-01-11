Open Thread: Does Chariot Foreshadow More to Come?

Chariot's service map. Bye bye. Image: Chariot

Chariot is closing down. Does this bode badly for other forms of ‘disruptive’ transport, such as Uber, Lyft, scooters, bike-share?

That was the implication of yesterday’s “Ford Axes its Chariot Shuttles, Proves Mobility is Hard,” a feature in Wired magazine.

From the article:

When Chariot launched in 2014, it joined a wave of Uber-inspired “microtransit” tech companies hoping to disrupt transportation services by providing faster, more efficient options for riders sick of—and underserved by—traditional public transit.

Less than half a decade on, most have gone the way of the Hawaiian tree snail.

This was already the talk around the electronic campfire with the editors of Streetsblog. Upon hearing the news that Chariot was officially kaput, Streetsblog LA’s editor Joe Linton remarked “But, but, but… Micro-Transit is the next big thing!!!!?!??!!!!! (sarcasm)”

Twenty years ago, this was a scene you could see in many a city park. Are forms of “micro-transit” destined to be nothing more than fads? Creative Commons

Nelson\Nygaard’s Terra Curtis warns against shadenfreude. “I think we miss an opportunity if we simply conclude ‘transportation is hard–I told you so.’ There are ways public and private can work together to improve upon the status quo, and there is significant room for improvement on both sides of that table.”

But perhaps any enjoyment of the failure is about the “distrupters” themselves, who often describe what they’re doing as revolutionary and “new” while dismissing the hard, detailed work of urban planning and mass transit. In reality, Chariot was no more than a jitney–a very, very old idea. Uber is just an unregulated taxi service. Kick scooters have been around for a long time too.

As to Elon Musk’s supposedly “new” ideas for hyperloop or small subway tunnels for cars–well, that’s all starting to seem like self-parody.

The Musk tunnel in LA. Wow, he invented a subway that you drive through? Image: the Boring/Silly Company

Maybe the key is for cities to ignore the silly stuff, fight offerings that run counter to the goals of sustainable transportation, and work with companies that offer products and services that are compatible with livable, walkable cities. “Government is best at managing transportation for the public good, and transportation tech firms can offer better customer service and an ability to test, learn, and adjust to find efficiencies. By continuing to work through the mess of partnering, we have an opportunity to elevate public transit, sustain private business, and serve all with a higher quality experience,” said Curtis.

So which companies are going to survive in the long run? Uber and Lyft are still not profitable. When the venture capitalists start demanding returns, will TNC’s shrink and disappear as quickly as they roseScooters are everywhere today; but so were in-line skates and hula hoops, once.

Hula hoops. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Fads and sea changes are notoriously hard to distinguish. On Streetsblog’s Facebook page, under the announcement about Chariot shutting down, Nick Mason of San Francisco quipped that “scooters are next.” And Pete Bigelow of Michigan wrote that “Chariot has been a mess. I still suspect the business model can work.”

Who’s right?

A drowned scooter near the West Oakland BART station. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Where do you stand? What transportation “disrupters” will still be here in ten years? In twenty? Do you see traditional transportation and “new” transport options as competitive, complimentary, or some combination of the two? Leave your thoughts below.

  • thielges

    Wait, you’re implying rollerblades are out of fashion? They’re like strapping a pair of brakeless fixies to your feet. What could be hipper? Oh wait …

    But seriously I think it is a simplification to say that scooters have been around for a long time so what’s new about Bird, Skip, Jump, Wind, Lime, and all of the other 4 letter scooter companies? There are a lot of differences: electric power, lithium batteries, application of tech: GPS + ubiquitous smartphones + DB backed web services, and exploiting the gig economy. While I’m dismayed by the latter, the other three are truly novel in our era.

    My hope is that scooters survive as a last mile solution for those who don’t want to walk or bike (thus expanding the transit market), though as personally owned devices rather than rapidly depreciated assets that fuel consumerism, create waste, and exploit naive gig workers.

    I wish the XXXX scooter share companies the best of luck but hope that their business model can support paying their rank and file a living wage.

  • Jeff Gonzales

    My understanding is a number of bikeshare systems are profitable, if that is correct it seems like both bikeshare and scooters can stick around. Though maybe scooters may need to go docked to reduce labor costs of charging. Or who knows.

  • Joe Brant

    Scooters are good for suburban markets that are hard to serve with fixed route services

  • DrunkEngineer

    Chariot was not permitted to operate routes that directly competed with Muni. So this looks more like a case of using regulation to run them out of business. That seems to be the trend for a lot of transportation startups that go under.

  • Jeff Gonzales

    In NYC I don’t know of them having too much regulations and still it sounded like problems https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2018/08/02/fords-chariot-vans-are-mostly-empty/ . Also I think in SF preexisting muni-competitive routes were grandfathered in so in theory those should still have been performing as effectively as one would expect without market regulation.

  • Do Something Nice

    Have you seen San Francisco streets? The last thing we need are additional, redundant transit vehicles on streets served by public transit, further slowing down all traffic. Chariot and other private companies should be able to fill gaps in service but not replace Muni.

  • DrunkEngineer

    Then why have a non-compete policy just on Chariot and not all the private autos?

  • Ethan

    You may not trust Uber, but they’ve said they’re profitable in some cities. Their quarterly losses are significantly from other cities or countries where competition is fierce and losing money to gain market share is part of the battle. R&D into autonomous driving is another large cost not paying dividends yet.

    Chariot will be back or in a related form when autonomous vehicles happen. Even Jarrett Walker thinks autonomous fixed routes like buses or Chariot lines can be automated sooner because the routes can be 3D mapped in high definition. The vehicles only need capability navigating a more limited scope of situations. Private companies will profitably offer autonomous fixed route service with a guaranteed seat and more comfort than public buses.

  • Do Something Nice

    You are comparing apples and oranges. Private autos do not make several stops for passengers. There are other reasons as well, but if you want to ban private autos and Ubers from SOME of San Francisco’s streets, I good with that. Leave those streets to buses, taxis, bicyclists and maybe delivery trucks.

