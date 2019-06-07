Caltrain Unswayed by Pleas for Secure Bike Space on New Fleet

Bicycle commuters disappointed by decision not to add additional bike cars to electric trains

A Caltrain bike-car. Photo: Shirley Johnson
A Caltrain bike-car. Photo: Shirley Johnson

One bike advocate called it a huge step backwards for Caltrain bike commuters.

The Caltrain board voted Thursday to go with its staff recommendation on bike cars and seating for the new electric fleet. That means fewer seats with a view of the bike storage areas and still only two bike cars per consist rather than a more-evenly distributed three, as advocates wanted.

“Our ask was really to spread out the bike spaces and seats among three cars instead of two cars, the reason for that is we wanted better security,” explained the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition’s Emma Shlaes in a phone interview with Streetsblog. The idea was that if the bike spaces are spread out, more customers will be able to keep an eye on their own steads.

“I am very disappointed that the new cars will have only half or fewer seats in view of bikes as the current cars,” wrote Friend’s of Caltrain’s Adina Levin, in an email to Streetsblog. “This is a theft risk.” In addition, Levin suggested some board members were dismissive.

“It was also pretty disappointing to hear various board members propose solutions that would require riders to purchase additional folding bikes or lower-cost bikes that are cheaper to replace if stolen. Electric Caltrain will have opportunities to diversify the rider base and it is not good to expect riders to have to pay hundreds of extra dollars in gear to be able to get too/from the train.”

Shlaes said some 20 cyclists and Caltrain customers spoke to the board in favor of another bike car, but to no avail.

“Electric trains will have 72 bike spaces per train, whereas today’s diesel trains have 77 bike spaces on average. Caltrain broke its promise made to the public in 2015 for more bike capacity on electric trains,” said Shirley Johnson, who helped found the advocacy group BIKES ONBoard. “The bike-car layout encourages bike theft due to only seven folding seats within view of 36 bike spaces. Instead of designing bike cars right before they are built, Caltrain will be faced with expensive retrofit costs when the design fails in the field.”

A rendering of one of Caltrains electric train sets, now under construction. Image: Caltrain
A rendering of one of Caltrains electric train sets, now under construction. Image: Caltrain

The new electric fleet is expected to come online in 2022. For now, “…we’re going to keep focusing on bike parking and bike share, to get additional options for people who want to bike,” said Shlaes.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

SPUR SJ Forum: Doubling Capacity on Caltrain

By Stan Parkford |
From SPUR San Jose: Caltrain ridership has more than doubled over the last decade. With continuing development along the Caltrain corridor and many choosing to drive less, ridership will likely continue to grow. How can Caltrain keep up with capacity needs and how can it connect to BART to create a ring of rail around […]

“Save Our Caltrain!” Summit

By Aaron Bialick |
From TransForm: Caltrain is facing a severe fiscal crisis next year.  Although it is one of the highest performing Bay Area transit agencies, is the only agency that lacks dedicated funding.  Caltrain is important for our quality of life, commute alternatives, and economic vitality.  We need to save Caltrain. Friends of Caltrain, of which TransForm […]

Friends of Caltrain Panel Discussion: Caltrain and HSR

By Andrew Saavedra |
From Friends of Caltrain: Caltrain would provide faster, more on-time, more convenient, and more accessible service, and the “blended system” with Caltrain and High Speed Rail would deliver more capacity, if Caltrain and High Speed Rail could solve platform height issues. Right now, riders need to climb stairs to get aboard Caltrain.  Caltrain has to […]

Caltrain Bicycle Advisory Committee

By Stan Parkford |
From the SF Bicycle Coalition: Do you live in the Peninsula? Or ride the Caltrain every day and bring your bike on board? Come to Caltrain’s Bicycle Advisory Committee to advocate for increased capacity on Caltrain for bicycles. Learn more about Caltrain BIKES ONboard here.

Meeting on the Future of Caltrain

By Aaron Bialick |
What thoughts do you have about what Caltrain be like should be a decade from now? Caltrain is working on a strategic plan including funding, and this is our chance to shape the vision. How will Caltrain electrification be funded, and how will the organization fit into the Bay Area’s transit system? How will Caltrain […]

Forum: Keeping Up With Caltrain Ridership

By Aaron Bialick |
From Friends of Caltrain: Caltrain ridership has more than doubled over the last decade. With development in many places along the Caltrain corridor and many, especially younger people, choosing to drive less, ridership is likely to continue to grow. How can Caltrain keep up with capacity needs? What’s being done to plan for grade separations […]