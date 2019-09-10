Celebrating Ten Years of Publishing Streetsblog San Francisco Thanks to all our allies, and hope to see you at the party tonight!

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Please join our ten-year anniversary party Tuesday/tonight, 6-9 p.m., at Manny’s, 3092 16th Street, San Francisco.

Streetsblog San Francisco is celebrating ten years of publishing and advocating for safe, livable streets in the Bay Area.

As the publication’s editor for the last three-plus years, I’ve had the privilege of working with a team of incredibly dedicated people both within the Streetsblog group in California and throughout the nation, but also within the safe-streets and transit advocacy community in the Bay Area.

Just yesterday, our friends and allies at the San Francisco Transit Riders launched “Transit Week,” a series of events marking accomplishments in bringing more reliable Muni service. These hard-working advocates represent one of several groups currently pushing for a regional measure that promises to bring a world-class transit system to the Bay Area. We’ll be covering their activities and aiding them in any way we can.

Walk San Francisco continues its drive to bring safer streets to our city, against a painful backdrop of increasing traffic violence. Yet they never relent, and continue to advocate for the safe streets we need where seniors and the disabled don’t risk their lives every time they cross the street.

On the other side of the Bay, the scrappy, indefatigable advocates of Bike East Bay continue to push for protected bike lanes and intersections in Berkeley, Alameda, Oakland, and everywhere else, over a huge territory. Walk Bike Alameda continues its push for a safe, cross-Alameda bike route and a pedestrian and bike bridge to Oakland. Walk Bike Berkeley is pushing for safer bike lanes too. Walk Bike Oakland does likewise. The Marin County Bicycle Coalition is working hard to the north. And the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition is fighting the battle to the south.

SPUR continues its fight throughout the Bay Area to improve transit, improve the housing situation, and prepare the region for the inevitable effects of climate change. The People Protected Bike Lane folks get the mainstream media tuned into these efforts to create safer streets. And we cannot leave out the tireless, dedicated people at Urban Habitat, Livable City, TransForm, Transport Oakland, the Dutch Embassy, Seamless Bay Area, and many others.

And, of course, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, through decades of advocacy, has brought protected bike lanes in SoMa, Market Street, and the Tenderloin, and advances the push to get a bike lane across the Oakland Bay Bridge and in all the unique and wonderful neighborhoods of San Francisco.

Here at Streetsblog, we are humbled by the efforts of all these great organizations, and others, not to mention the people who work independently, often behind the scenes, often thanklessly, to bring safer, more livable streets for all. There are so many fantastic people who get up every day, work all day, work evenings, work weekends – often for no pay – to bring a better life to the people of the Bay Area.

Tonight, we celebrate ten years of trying to keep up with you all. We hope we’ve done our job and encouraged, informed, and amplified your work.

Hopefully we’ll see you at the party, so we can say “thank you” in person.

Roger Rudick

Editor, Streetsblog SF