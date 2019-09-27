Eyes on the Street: Progress at 14th/S. Van Ness

Thanks to the hard work of protesters, SFMTA took some first steps towards stopping a Mission Audi dealership from continuing to flout safety

Paint and safe hit posts have made it clearer to Audi that they can't leave cars in the red zone. Photos: Streetsblog/Rudick unless indicated
Paint and safe hit posts have made it clearer to Audi that they can't leave cars in the red zone. Photos: Streetsblog/Rudick unless indicated

SFMTA installed safe hit posts and painted beige no-parking zones at two corners of 14th and South Van Ness earlier this week, in an attempt to stop an Audi dealership from continuing to illegally park its cars there. The parked cars were blocking sight-lines and creating a hazard.

“The shops finished the painted safety zone on Tuesday, Sept 24th, at the corner of 14th St/SVN,” explained Ben Barnett, a spokesman for SFMTA, in an email to Streetsblog. “It met criteria for a painted safety zone due to repeated violations of the red zone.”

SFMTA also improved the paint on the crosswalks
SFMTA also improved the paint on the crosswalks

Streetsblog readers will recall families in the Mission have long complained that the Audi dealership parks cars in red zones and on the sidewalks. They also report that car buyers use the neighborhood streets–where children play–as a speed strip for test drives.

Activist Taylor Ahlgren, who lead last month’s protest against the dealership, tweeted about the upgrades–and the behavior of Audi employees:

In addition to Ahlgren’s concerns about the quality of the upgrades, Streetsblog noted that SFMTA crews once again just striped the corners, as seen below, rather than placing some kind of solid object there to force motorists to slow and take the turn safely.

Paint alone doesn't work to reduce turning speeds
Paint alone doesn’t work to reduce turning speeds
A car turning right sweeping the corner, inviting conflict with cyclists and pedestrians
Note this motorist driving right over the paint, sweeping the corner, inviting conflict with cyclists and pedestrians

Streetsblog asked Barnett if the city has a timeline for upgrading the paint and posts to concrete, or if further improvements are planned. As seen in the photos, the opposite side of S. Van Ness hasn’t gotten daylighting treatments at all yet. “We are also looking at daylighting additional corners of the intersection, but I do not have a timeline on that yet.”

Limitations of the treatments aside, clearly the protesters and neighbors are making some headway against this scofflaw Audi dealership.

A reminder that Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Monday, Sept. 30, returning on Tuesday, October 1.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
Two Pedestrians, Driver Injured in Three-Car Crash at 14th and South Van Ness (ABC) Driver Fleeing Police Hits Former Assemblymember Tom Ammiano, SFPD Officer (NBC) City Officials to Campaign for Lower Speed Limits, Speed Cameras at State Capitol (Examiner, SFBay) Muni Installs N-Judah Handicap Platform at 28th Ave (SFMTA); Bus Bulb-Outs on McAllister (SFMTA) Muni […]

Parking-First “Save Polk Street” Crowd Attacks Van Ness BRT

By Aaron Bialick |
“Save Polk Street” has aimed its parking-first agenda at Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit. A couple dozen speakers protested the project an SFMTA hearing last week, distributing fearmongering flyers [PDF] claiming that removing some parking and banning left turns would “kill small businesses,” back up car traffic, and make the street more dangerous. The long-delayed Van Ness […]

This Week: Van Ness BRT Plan Unveiled and Final TEP Workshops

By Robert Prinz |
Lots of agency action on important items this week: SFCTA staff will present the selected design for the Van Ness BRT project; the SFMTA Board of Directors could approve major new debt to finance the construction of the Central Subway; the Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing on the parking-rich 8 Washington project; and […]

This Week: Crucial Hearing for the Fell and Oak Bikeways

By Robert Prinz |
Don’t miss the SF Transit Riders Union forum tonight at 7 p.m. to learn all about the Van Ness BRT proposals. On Friday, speak up in support for the Oak and Fell Street bikeway project at a crucial SFMTA engineering hearing to help ensure it’s approved as soon as possible. On Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Transportation […]