Bike to Work Day Delayed New target date is Thursday, September 24

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Bike to Work Day, originally scheduled for May 14, will be postponed until Thursday, September 24.

From a statement from the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition:

We are still so excited to celebrate with you all in the bike lanes. Although September 24 is the planned date, we will, of course, monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust our plans accordingly to prioritize the safety of our members, volunteers and the general public.

As also pointed out in the release (and Streetsblog’s calendar) advocates are planning online programming to keep people busy until then. In addition, the SFBC is accepting requests for online toolkits “…packed with all the resources you need to promote biking on Bike to Work Day and beyond.” The kit will have photos, sample social media copy and more to help advocate volunteers to promote Bike to Work Day.

Of course, with the streets so quiet from the COVID-19 lockdown, and cycling permitted for exercise, paradoxically, streets are safer and more inviting for bicycling than they’ve every been.