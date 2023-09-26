Streetfilms Tours Emeryville, the Little City that Can

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Streetfilms producer Clarence Eckerson spent a week this summer documenting the best the Bay Area has to offer. He did videos on the new protected bike lanes on Telegraph, on Alameda, and he did a celebratory piece on the JFK Promenade and Great Highway Park. And he did a piece on San Francisco's bus-only red-carpet lanes.

Streetsblog readers must have shouted encore, because Eckerson just dropped one more film from his Bay Area trip: a tour of all the cool new bike infrastructure in Emeryville with its famed mayor John Bauters. Look for a special guest appearance from Bauters's dog.

Here's a look: