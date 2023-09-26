Skip to Content
Emeryville

Streetfilms Tours Emeryville, the Little City that Can

Did somebody say "encore?" Safe streets rock star John Bauters, Mayor of Emeryville, population less-than 13,000, gave Streetfilms producer Clarence Eckerson a tour of his city

3:32 PM PDT on September 26, 2023

Emeryville’s new bike bridge over a rail yard. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Streetfilms producer Clarence Eckerson spent a week this summer documenting the best the Bay Area has to offer. He did videos on the new protected bike lanes on Telegraph, on Alameda, and he did a celebratory piece on the JFK Promenade and Great Highway Park. And he did a piece on San Francisco's bus-only red-carpet lanes.

Streetsblog readers must have shouted encore, because Eckerson just dropped one more film from his Bay Area trip: a tour of all the cool new bike infrastructure in Emeryville with its famed mayor John Bauters. Look for a special guest appearance from Bauters's dog.

Here's a look:

