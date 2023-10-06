Shakeup at SFMTA

Tom Maguire, Director of SFMTA's Streets Division, is leaving to take a position with the Valley Transportation Authority. Jamie Parks, Livable Streets Director at SFMTA, is also leaving, in his case to take a job with Oakland's Department of Transportation.
Parks, meanwhile, came to SFMTA in 2015. "I had one goal: build safe streets. And we have. 45 miles of protected bike lanes, 24 Slow Streets, 1,000+ traffic calming devices, daylighting at 2,000+ intersections, 35 quick builds, road diets on nearly every Tenderloin street and half of SoMa, and a whole lot more," he wrote in a Sept. 28 email announcing his departure to staff. "Take a tour of San Francisco on early-vintage Streetview and compare it to today. The transformation is remarkable, and it’s just getting started."
According to his bio on the NACTO page, prior to joining SFMTA, Parks worked as Complete Streets Program Manager for the City of Oakland, where he oversaw the implementation of the city’s complete streets policy including development review, shared mobility and corridor planning.
Park's last day at SFMTA will be October 19. His new role at OakDOT will include hiring, budgeting, and strategic planning.