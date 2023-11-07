Are BART Safety Initiatives Starting to Pay Off?

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
BART delays due to police activity seem to be down, according to a BART report released Tuesday. To be precise: total train minutes lost due to BART police incidents dropped from 9,878 in May to 6,380 in October. “Fewer delays due to BART police incidents not only shows safety is improving but it helps our on-time performance," said BART General Manager Bob Powers in a statement. "This is a win-win for riders as we deliver on our commitment to ensure BART is the safest way to travel around the Bay.”
That's indicated by a separate poll from the Bay Area Council from last spring that showed that "BART riders and others who have stopped using the system or reduced their use dramatically say they would return in significant numbers if crime, safety, and cleanliness issues are addressed." More than three-quarters of respondents to the Bay Area Council Poll said they would ride BART more often if it was "significantly cleaner and safer."
BART has increased police patrols (BART currently has 207 cops) and added to the department's twenty Crisis Intervention Specialists and nine Transit Ambassadors. The BART police department is currently recruiting for 28 officers and one more Transit Ambassador. The Ambassador program was launched in February 2020.
Meanwhile, the transit agency is also planning to install new and more secure fare gates starting in December. These new gates were piloted at some BART elevators and at Rockridge station (See pic below).