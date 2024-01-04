Call to Action: Support a Better Minnesota Slow Street

Minnesota Street in the Dogpatch has been a slow street for a year, but more cars are using the street than expected. That means SFMTA is supposed to beef up the diverters to get those vehicle counts down for safety. SFMTA will hold a hearing on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 a.m., to discuss how.
Following the SFMTA Board’s approval of Minnesota Street as a permanent Slow Street in December 2022, the SFMTA Project team conducted additional data analysis to assess how the street is performing against the Slow Streets Program targets of vehicle speeds at or below 15 miles per hour and vehicle volumes less than 1,000 per day.
Minnesota Street did meet the program speed target but not the volume target[emphasis added]
Again, be sure to sign the advocacy petition and send an email to support improvements on MinneSLOWta Street in the Dogpatch to reduce cut-through traffic and beautify the community.