Call to Action: Support a Better Minnesota Slow Street

Minnesota Street in the Dogpatch has been a slow street for a year, but more cars are using the street than expected. That means SFMTA is supposed to beef up the diverters to get those vehicle counts down for safety. SFMTA will hold a hearing on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 a.m., to discuss how.

That's why advocates with "Streets for People" in the Dogpatch are asking people to email SFMTA and express their support for:

A traffic-diverting island at Minnesota Street and 19th Street A zone to widen and slow down turns from eastbound 18th Street to southbound Minnesota Street Painted safety zones that can also become community & art spaces A traffic calming island on Minnesota Street between 20th and 22nd Streets Signs and pavement markings for Slow Streets and 15mph zone

Image from SFMTA

You can also join the hearing Friday/tomorrow and give live audio comments. It is Item 18 on the agenda. Advocates are asking people to:

Watch/comment online at SFMTA.com/EngHearing via Microsoft Teams.

Or call in at 415.523.2709; enter conference ID 396 848 05 #; then press # to mark you're a participant. Dial *5 to raise your hand when Item 18 comes up, and dial *6 to unmute yourself.

More background from the SFMTA project page:

Following the SFMTA Board’s approval of Minnesota Street as a permanent Slow Street in December 2022, the SFMTA Project team conducted additional data analysis to assess how the street is performing against the Slow Streets Program targets of vehicle speeds at or below 15 miles per hour and vehicle volumes less than 1,000 per day. Minnesota Street did meet the program speed target but not the volume target [emphasis added]

Again, be sure to sign the advocacy petition and send an email to support improvements on MinneSLOWta Street in the Dogpatch to reduce cut-through traffic and beautify the community.