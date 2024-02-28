Eyes on the Street: 8th Street in West Oakland Looking Good

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Oakland DOT is showing real progress on its 8th Street West Oakland Traffic Calming Project. There are now nearly complete traffic islands and concrete center-lines on roughly a mile of street. From the project page:
The goal of the project is to traffic calm the street into a quiet residential street. This included reducing the speed limit. Other project elements include paving the length of the street, upgrading curb ramps to meet accessibility standards, installing high-visibility crosswalks and installing traffic circles, speed humps to reduce speeding, and hardened centerlines to reduce the speeds of turning drivers at intersections as well as a new mid-block crosswalk on 8th Street between Adeline Street and Filbert Street.
Streetsblog took a tour of the street this week to check out the speed humps, bulbouts, ramps, crossings and other safety features. Plants and landscaping are still on order.
"Advocates have been pivotal in my education about transportation safety, because I don’t regularly ride a bike or walk around due to being in meetings throughout the day," wrote Fife in an email to Streetsblog. "The research and advocacy from engaged residents is critical to me moving legislation internally that the community sees as life saving measures to slow down traffic with the goal towards minimizing and ultimately eliminating fatal collisions."