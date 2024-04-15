Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Headlines, Tax Day

9:16 AM PDT on April 15, 2024

  • Opinion: New data shows why cars should be kept off Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • First year of data on Turbo Roundabout: more crashes, less serious ones (East Bay Times)
  • Is the builder's remedy bringing housing? (Mercury News)
  • Oakland development above BART is like a dense neighborhood in one building (Fast Company)
  • Repeat Drunk Driver Gets 15-Life for Killing Pregnant Woman (East Bay Times)
  • Meet SF's new homeless response team (Examiner)
  • FEMA fumbling reimbursements for COVID-19 hotels for homeless (Examiner)
  • Tesla will cut 10k jobs worldwide (Chron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USABicycling

‘The Bike Is the Cure’: Meet New Congressional Bike Caucus Chair Mike Thompson

April 15, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaHigh Speed Rail

CA High-Speed Rail Takes a Step Towards Acquiring Trains

April 12, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 11

April 11, 2024
See all posts