This Week: West Portal, West Oakland Link, Lakeshore Cycle Track
8:21 AM PDT on April 22, 2024
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! West Portal Redesign Outreach. SFMTA has started outreach on plans to make the West Portal area safer in the wake of last month's tragedy. The first meeting will be held Monday/today! April 22, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at West Portal Avenue and Vicente Street (outside Starbucks). The second meeting is Tuesday, April 23, 8-9:30 a.m. at West Portal Station (northwest corner of West Portal Avenue and Ulloa Street), and the last will be Wednesday, April 24, 4-5:45 p.m. outside the West Portal Branch Library (190 Lenox Way).
- Tuesday West Oakland Link Public Meeting. Join the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to learn about a plan to connect the Bay Skyway/Bay Bridge Trail with West Oakland and the Port with bike and walking paths. Tuesday, April 23 5-7:30 p.m. DeFremery Recreation Center, Oakland.
- Wednesday An Uninsurable Future. Whether you are a property owner, an investor, or simply puzzled by insurers’ response to climate risk, join SPUR, as expert panelists discuss how to shape the insurance industry for a resilient response to climate risk. Wednesday, April 24, 2:30-3:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Lakeshore Cycle Track Pop Ups. Learn more about the upcoming Lakeshore Cycletrack plans. Wednesday, April 24, 4-6 p.m. on Lakeshore across from the Cleveland Cascade, Oakland.
- Wednesday Vision Zero Coalition Monthly Meeting. Join Walk S.F. for a discussion of Vision Zero. Wednesday, April 24, 5-6:30 p.m. Register for location details.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, April 26, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Bikes and Books. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition in celebrating Independent Bookstore Day. Ride a bike to as many bookstores as you can. Enter a raffle to win great bookish prizes from SFBC and participating bookstores. Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sign up to learn the route.
- Sunday Four-Year Anniversary of the J.F.K. Promenade. Come celebrate this safe, car-free space for people. Sunday, April 28, 12-3 p.m. Peacock Meadow in Golden Gate Park, East Conservatory Drive & JFK Drive, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.
