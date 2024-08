Headlines, August 7

ABC7) SFMTA Punts No-Turn-on-Red ( SFExaminer

Muni to Replace Train Control Computers ( SFChron

Fillmore Fights to Revive Old Muni Substation ( SFStandard

Marin Transit Purchases Lot for Bus Charging ( MarinIJ

Plan Bay Area 2050 Outreach ( AlamedaPost

Berkeley's Two Competing Street Measures ( Berkeleyside

What will Happen to the Oakland Coliseum Land? ( SFChron

MercNews) Driver Kills Jogger in Fremont ( SFChron

Driver Kills Boy in San Jose ( SFChron

SFChron, MercNews) Waymo Rides Can Now Drive Beyond San Franicsco ( SFStandard

Robot Car vs. Psycho Human Driver ( SFStandard

Tim Walz Says San Francisco is the Greatest ( SFStandard

