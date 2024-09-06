It’s Officially Transit Month

The San Francisco Transit Riders held a rally and ride-along on the historic Muni boat-tram to kick off 'Transit Month' Thursday. The event was attended by Mayor London Breed, Senator Scott Wiener, SFMTA Director of Transportation Jefferey Tumlin, San Francisco City Supervisors, SFCTA Executive Director Tilly Chang, and others.

“Transit Month is a time to celebrate, learn about, and discuss the public transit in San Francisco and the surrounding region, as well as celebrate the operators who make it all possible,” said Janelle Wong, SFTR Interim Director. “We are at a turning point in our city where investing in efficient, affordable, and accessible public transit is critical to bringing jobs, tourists, commuters, and more housing to our city.”

Full details on Transit Month 2024 events are available at transitmonth.org. Events include:

Muni's boat tram. Image: SFMTA

Sept 10, 17, 24: Gendered Perspectives of Bay Area Transit Event Series. Transbay Coalition will be leading a deep dive into the intersections of gender and transit with this series of events featuring leaders in the field of transit.

Sept 19: Transit Forward: Moving San Francisco to a Transit-First Future. San Francisco Transit Riders will be hosting a panel of transit advocates and city officials to discuss the past, present, and future of public transit.

Sept 21: Caltrain Electric Service Launch Party. Celebrate by riding Caltrain’s new, modern electric trains for free and joining celebratory festivities across the Bay Area throughout the weekend of September 21 & 22.

Sept 28: Ride, Walk, & Discover Small Businesses on Union St. San Francisco Transit Riders (SFTR) and Nikoniko Gifts will be hosting a scavenger hunt to discover transit-accessible small businesses along Union Street.

SFTR is also hosting a Ride Contest all month long to raise awareness about the crucial role transit plays in getting people where they need to go. Prizes include a behind-the-scenes tour of Transbay Joint Powers Authority’s Salesforce Transit Center, the highly coveted BART and Muni holiday sweaters, limited-edition Transit Month Clipper Cards, complimentary transit passes, and various others. SFTR is encouraging the public as well as city leaders to participate in the Ride Muni Challenge. For more information, visit ridecontest.com.

Not only is it Transit Month, but next Thursday, Sept. 12, is Streetsblog San Francisco's 15th anniversary party! It'll be at Manny's in the Mission (RSVP, reserve a spot here!)