Weekend Roundup: Caltrain Electric Service Begins…

Here are two Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.

Hallelujah! Caltrain's new electric service begins with a party

Old and new. Photo: Caltrain

It took two decades of advocacy, political work, and hard, back-breaking labor, to get to this point, but Saturday Caltrain will finally launch its full electric service with a new, faster schedule. And that's something to celebrate.

From a Caltrain statement:

Caltrain is excited to launch our new schedule for electrified service, which will provide faster, cleaner, quieter, and more frequent trains starting Saturday, September 21! Celebrate by riding Caltrain’s new, modern electric trains for free all weekend long and joining celebratory festivities across the corridor. Check out other station activations before heading to one of our community celebrations listed below. Each station activation is lead by one of Caltrain's City or transportation partners and will have unique activities for you to enjoy. Caltrain Community Celebrations Saturday, September 21, 2024 Palo Alto Station, 2-6 p.m. 95 University Ave., Palo Alto, CA 94301 Sunday, September 22, 2024 San Mateo Station, 2-6 p.m. 385 1st Ave., San Mateo, CA 94401

Obviously, take the train to the events (here's the new weekend schedule). Tickets are free this weekend! And if you need your steed to get to the station, free bike valet will be provided by Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition at the Palo Alto event, and there should be ample bike parking at the San Mateo event via BikeLink.

Celebratory ride for Frida Kahlo's new (mostly) protected bike lane

A section of new protected bike lane on Judson. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

City College tried and failed to kill it last winter, but advocates prevailed on Frida Kahlo and Judson on the campus borders. A new, mostly protected bike lane is now complete and its opening celebration will be held this Sunday, September 22.

From Kidsafe SF, We are OMI, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, and Slow Hearst:

The Frida Kahlo bike lane is complete! Come celebrate this important new connection in San Francisco's bike network with an easy slow bike ride through Sunnyside to Ingleside. Meet other families and neighborhood advocates (and maybe a special guest or two!) as we take a slow, no-drop ride, then have snacks together at Merced Heights Playground.

The ride starts gathering at 10:30 a.m. at Sunnyside Elementary School. Ride departs at 11 a.m., with arrival at the Merced Heights Playground around 11:30 a.m.

For readers who don't live in the immediate area, the Balboa Park BART station is a short ride away. The Muni 8, 49, 23, 29 buses also have stops right on the route. And you can take the K, J, or M Muni rail lines and get a bike-share (since bikes are prohibited on Muni rail). There are several Bay Wheels docks in the area, including one on Frida Kahlo and one on Judson.