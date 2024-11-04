This Week: Election Day, San Leandro Creek Greenway, Muni Equity

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday VOTE! Still having trouble deciding? Check out Streetsblog coverage here, here, here, and here for local issues. Here for elections nationally.
- Wednesday San Leandro (Lisjan) Creek Greenway Trail Groundbreaking. This trail will eventually connect Deep East Oakland neighborhoods past the 880 freeway and train tracks to the MLK Jr Regional Shoreline Park and Bay Trail. Wednesday, November 6, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Columbia Gardens Park, 9920 Empire Road, Oakland.
- Wednesday Muni Equity Working Group. This committee provides feedback to SFMTA staff for service planning. Wednesday, November 6, 4-5:30 p.m. Join the meeting online.
- Wednesday East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Wednesday, November 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Portal, 1611 2nd Avenue, Oakland.
- Thursday Post-Election Debrief. In this long-held post-election tradition, SPUR will bring together political analysts to make sense of it all. Thursday, November 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, November 8, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Bike Meditation. For cyclists who want more presence in their life or are interested in increasing, or being introduced to, mindfulness and meditation. Saturday, November 9, 2-4 p.m., Scott Street Labyrinth, 52-98 Scott Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.