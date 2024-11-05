Skip to Content
Election 2024

And Here We Go… Election Day Is Finally Upon Us

If you haven't done so already, get that ballot filled out and into the box

7:57 AM PST on November 5, 2024

Great Highway Park could become permanent

Aside from headlines, Streetsblog San Francisco is taking a publishing holiday today. Later in the week we'll be back with analysis of the election results. For now, if you haven't already voted, here's where to look up your polling place.

If you live in San Francisco, be sure to vote 'yes' on Prop. K and help turn the Great Highway into a permanent oceanfront park! Vote 'yes' on Prop. L and fund Muni. If you live in Berkeley, vote 'yes' on FF. And if you haven't made up your mind on other state and local measures throughout the Bay Area, be sure to check out Streetsblog coverage here and here. Check out SPUR, KidSafe, and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for more guidance. Click here for information on the national elections. And for a good breakdown on what's at stake for the safe-and-livable-streets community in the national election, check out The War on Cars podcast.

