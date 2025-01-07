Daniel Lurie Adds SPUR Head to His Team

Alicia John-Baptiste, the current President and Chief Executive Officer of the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association (SPUR), will become Chief of Infrastructure, Climate and Mobility for Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie. "Alicia brings extensive expertise in shaping bold, transformative policies, and [her] leadership will enhance communication and transparency as we pursue a more sustainable, connected, and resilient San Francisco," said Lurie in a statement.

"How the City plans for and delivers on its major infrastructure, climate, and mobility goals will shape our vitality for years to come," said John-Baptiste, as quoted in the mayor-elect's announcement. "I'm also excited to directly implement a recommendation from SPUR's good government work by joining the newly-created team of policy chiefs."

Advocates were encouraged by the choice.

"SPUR has been a strong ally to the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for many years, and has shown leadership in thinking through the plans and policies that shape san francisco into a future-ready city," wrote the SFBC's Christopher White in an email to Streetsblog. "That includes recognizing that the best transportation options for the 21st century are transit, biking and rolling, and walking."

"She brings strong leadership, deep experience, and a forward-thinking vision to help navigate the challenges facing our transportation system and chart an ambitious course for the future of San Francisco’s public spaces and infrastructure," wrote KidSafeSF's Robin Pam in an email to Streetsblog. "This is a pivotal moment, and we’re optimistic that Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie will prioritize sustainable transportation and position San Francisco as a world-class leader in climate and mobility."

"Given Alicia and SPUR’s visionary, thoughtful and data-oriented leadership, I’m hopeful for the future of San Francisco," wrote Streets Foward's Luke Bornheimer in a post on social media.

In 2019, Streetsblog did an extensive Q&A with John-Baptiste. Here was her answer to the question: "What would you do if we made you dictator of the Bay Area?"

Let’s get the mega regional rail system built out, let’s get the second crossing built, let’s get Dumbarton, the connection to the Central Valley, get the highways set up for an express bus network, rebuild our bike lanes, redesign streets for people, not for cars.

Sounds like a good start. Be sure to check out the full Q&A for the lowdown on John-Baptiste and her full views on land use, transportation, and cities.