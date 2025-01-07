Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Mayors

Daniel Lurie Adds SPUR Head to His Team

Alicia John-Baptiste will lead the mayor-elect's office of Infrastructure, Climate and Mobility. Here's more about her, plus reactions from advocates

2:26 PM PST on January 7, 2025

SPUR’s Alicia John-Baptiste, soon to join the incoming Lurie administration. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Alicia John-Baptiste, the current President and Chief Executive Officer of the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association (SPUR), will become Chief of Infrastructure, Climate and Mobility for Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie. "Alicia brings extensive expertise in shaping bold, transformative policies, and [her] leadership will enhance communication and transparency as we pursue a more sustainable, connected, and resilient San Francisco," said Lurie in a statement.

"How the City plans for and delivers on its major infrastructure, climate, and mobility goals will shape our vitality for years to come," said John-Baptiste, as quoted in the mayor-elect's announcement. "I'm also excited to directly implement a recommendation from SPUR's good government work by joining the newly-created team of policy chiefs."

Advocates were encouraged by the choice.

"SPUR has been a strong ally to the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for many years, and has shown leadership in thinking through the plans and policies that shape san francisco into a future-ready city," wrote the SFBC's Christopher White in an email to Streetsblog. "That includes recognizing that the best transportation options for the 21st century are transit, biking and rolling, and walking."

"She brings strong leadership, deep experience, and a forward-thinking vision to help navigate the challenges facing our transportation system and chart an ambitious course for the future of San Francisco’s public spaces and infrastructure," wrote KidSafeSF's Robin Pam in an email to Streetsblog. "This is a pivotal moment, and we’re optimistic that Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie will prioritize sustainable transportation and position San Francisco as a world-class leader in climate and mobility."

"Given Alicia and SPUR’s visionary, thoughtful and data-oriented leadership, I’m hopeful for the future of San Francisco," wrote Streets Foward's Luke Bornheimer in a post on social media.

In 2019, Streetsblog did an extensive Q&A with John-Baptiste. Here was her answer to the question: "What would you do if we made you dictator of the Bay Area?"

Let’s get the mega regional rail system built out, let’s get the second crossing built, let’s get Dumbarton, the connection to the Central Valley, get the highways set up for an express bus network, rebuild our bike lanes, redesign streets for people, not for cars.

Sounds like a good start. Be sure to check out the full Q&A for the lowdown on John-Baptiste and her full views on land use, transportation, and cities.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Valencia

Rogue Merchants Try to Halt Protected Bike Lane Project, Restore Valencia to ‘Historic’ Configuration

More delays coming to Valencia Street curbside protected bike-lane

January 9, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 8

January 8, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

CA Envisions a Zero-Emission, Connected Rail Network by 2050

January 7, 2025
See all posts