Call to Action: Tell Your Supes, no More Delays on Valencia

The Bicycle Coalition, the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association, and SFMTA itself are now all on the same page: it's time to end the Valencia center-running "experiment" and put in standard, curbside protected bike lanes. But as Streetsblog readers are probably aware, a tiny subset of obstructionist merchants threaten to sue the city in a Hail Mary to return Valencia to its old, door-zone lane configuration with cyclists protected by nothing but paint and prayers.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is supposed to vote Tuesday/tomorrow, Jan. 28 whether or not to consider their appeal. Advocate Luke Bornheimer of Streets Forward has set up an email template so cyclists can urge their Supes to move forward with curbside protected lanes. Just click on the button below:

There's possibly never been a street in the world that's gone through more permutations, outreach, and controversy than Valencia. Meanwhile, people are getting hurt. It's way past time to move forward with curbside protected lanes not just from 15th to 23rd, but all the way to Cesar Chavez. Be sure to email before 5 p.m. today.