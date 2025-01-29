Headlines, January 29

- Valencia Bikeway Appeal Quashed by Board of Supervisors (MissionLocal)
- Mayor Lurie Wants 'Work from Home' Ended (SFExaminer, ABC7)
- A Look at Mayor Lurie's New Managers (SFChron)
- Major Delays on BART (KRON4)
- Car Ownership by Neighborhood (SFChron)
- Bringing Chain Stores to Van Ness (SFChron)
- Joel Engardio on Corner Lots, Night Markets, Recall (MissionLocal)
- Sean Duffy Confirmed as DOT Secretary (SFChron)
- Oakland Officials Attempt to Understand Trump Funding Freeze (Oaklandside)
- Waymo Testing on LA Freeways (TechCrunch)
- Thieves Steal an NYC Subway (ExremeleyEastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
