Call to Action: Stop San Mateo from Removing Bike Lanes

See information about attending the city council meeting at the bottom of this post!

Drivers in the city of San Mateo are whining about the loss of parking due to the bike lanes on Humboldt Street. At a meeting of the city council Monday evening, a discussion will take place about removing them to restore parking.

From an email blast from Peninsula safety advocate Mike Swire:

Swire also points out the obscene timing: just two months ago, a driver killed 31-year-old Stanford scientist Andrea Vallebueno on Holly Street in San Carlos because of a city that prioritized traffic throughput over life and limb. Now, San Mateo is poised to show the same indifference to human life due to drivers complaining about lack of parking.

In his email blast, Swire also included a video montage of people who depend on the bike lanes:

The San Mateo Daily Journal did a poll about the bike lanes and found that close to 80 percent want them to stay.

More from Swire's release:

According to staff, these could cost up to $4 million at a time when the City is facing a $10 million budget deficit. This includes almost $1 million in federal grant money which may need to be returned to the Trump Administration. The City has failed to address the parking challenges in the community. The City has not launched the permit parking program that was promised, which would reduce parking abuse by non-residents, including those parking and then Uber'ing to the airport. In addition, the City has failed to coordinate with the local, state, and federal government entities that own lots in the neighborhood that remain empty at night; this could create 700+ free, additional parking spots in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, several other City projects are on hold due to lack of funding.

The city council will meet Monday/tonight Feb. 3 at City Hall in San Mateo at 7 p.m. (the meeting is also on Zoom). Supporters of the bike lanes will be out front at 6:30 p.m. for a rally.