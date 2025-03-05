Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 5

8:04 AM PST on March 5, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Oakland

Oakland Mayoral Debate: Answers on I-980 Removal

Do your research, but for those who missed Tuesday's mayoral debate, here's a little sample of where the candidates stand on an issue near-and-dear to readers

March 5, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Do Women and Caregivers Need More From The ‘Mobility Hub’?

March 4, 2025
Oakland

Oakland Advocates Holding Forums for Special Election

Oakland will get a new mayor and a new District 2 Councilperson. Advocates are working on getting the lowdown on where the candidates stand on safety

March 4, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Zbur Introduces Legislation Requiring Quick-Build Bike Lanes on State Highways

March 4, 2025
See all posts