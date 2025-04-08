City of San Mateo Says ‘No More Freeway Widening’

Back in 2016, Streetsblog first covered yet another project by San Mateo County and the state to widen 101, in this case by building yet another giant flyover connecting to 92 through the city of San Mateo. It's been in development all this time. Monday evening, at its regular meeting the city of San Mateo council members finally decided to write a letter opposing the entire project.

"This project as currently proposed does not work for the city of San Mateo," said District 4 Councilmember Danielle Cwirko-Godycki, who proposed the idea of writing the letter to the relevant state and county agencies. "Taking parks away from children and homes away from senior citizens...to expand highways... is not acceptable."

Councilmember Danielle Cwirko-Godycki

"This is a non-starter," she added. "What about other forms of travel?"

"This proposal could cost $300 million plus, worsen congestion and pollution on San Mateo streets, and require the taking via eminent domain of 30+ resident properties and/or public parks," wrote Peninsula advocate Mike Swire in an email to Streetsblog sent before the meeting.

Map of the project area from the project website

Several public speakers at the meeting pointed out the absurdity of taking homes, displacing people, and widening another highway when projects such as the recently completed Caltrain electrification have already shown there are transportation alternatives that actually work.

"I encourage the T.A., Caltrans, and C/GAG to redirect these funds," said Seema Patel, San Mateo Planning Commissioner, who also spoke at the meeting. She wants funds to be used instead for things "...such as new BART cars, extending BART service, extending Caltrain and restoring transit [bus] service across the [San Mateo] bridge."

"Public comment," in the form of a Simpson's meme, from Evan Adams, former Planning Commissioner from Foster City, sent to the meeting

150 people attended the meeting. All were opposed. In addition, 7,500 people wrote letters opposing the project. 18 advocacy groups, including the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition, America Walks, the Transbay Coalition, Transform, and others, also opposed it.

"You can't solve congestion by building your way out of it," said Swire during the city council public comment period. "That's what just happened when you spent $600 million on highway 101."

Photo of the audience by Mike Swire

From Streetsblog's view, we need more city councils willing to take a definitive stand. There are just too many cities where, even though the council members know about induced demand and the futility of widening, they fail to put on the brakes. Congratulations to all the advocates who helped make this happen in San Mateo.

Mayor of San Mateo Robert Newsom and Councilmember Cwirko-Godycki will begin drafting a letter opposing the 92/101 widening project. The city will presumably endorse the letter at the next meeting. For more on the meeting, check out KTVUs coverage.