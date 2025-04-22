This Week: Circular Economy, NACTO, Member Repair Party

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! The Circular Economy and Our Coastal Cities. This SPUR panel will discuss circular models for coastal reclamation and placemaking in the Bay Area. Tuesday/today April 22, 1-2 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday What's New in the NACTO Guide? This new edition includes more detailed technical guidance and adds new guidance on policy, planning, and project development to ensure connected bikeable streets become standard practice. Wednesday, April 23, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Member Repair Party. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a brand new event and learn how to repair your bike. Thursday, April 24, 5-7 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Thursday All Aboard with Transform. This is Transform's annual fundraising event. Thursday, April 24, 6-9 p.m. Nido’s BackYard, 104 Oak Street, Oakland.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, April 25, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Alameda Bike Festival. Bring friends and family to this free annual citywide bike festival for people of all ages. Saturday, April 26, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Paden Elementary, 444 Central Ave., Alameda.
- Sunday JFK Promenade 5th Anniversary Celebration. Join WalkSF, SFBike, SF Recreation & Parks, Kid Safe SF, The Church of 8 Wheels, and friends at an afternoon picnic celebrating the 5th anniversary of car-free JFK Promenade, featuring family-friendly activities and lawn games. Sunday, April 27, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Peacock Meadow 240 John F Kennedy Drive, S.F.
