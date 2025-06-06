Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 6

8:48 AM PDT on June 6, 2025

  • Costs to Take BART to the Airport (SFGate)
  • Castro Muni Elevator Update (BayAreaReporter)
  • Fresno Officials Push Back on Trump's Latest Attempt to Kill HSR (FresnoBee)
  • Anti-Prop K People Still Mad About Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
  • More on Crash that Killed Oakland Pedestrian (SFChron, Oaklandside)
  • Court Provides More Distracted-Driving Regulation for Police to Not Enforce (SFChron)
  • Why Twitter Tax Break Ultimately Hurt San Francisco (SFExaminer)
  • Revisions to Tiburon Bike Lanes (MarinIJ)
  • Car Lanes on RSR Bridge to Close Overnight for Repairs (MarinIJ)
  • Nordstrom Returning to San Francisco (SFStandard)
  • Lighting San Francisco (SFExaminer)
  • Trucks are for the Birds (Axios)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Video: Reining in the Sprawl

June 5, 2025
Market Street

Two Calls to Action: Petitions to Save Transit, Save Market Street

Advocates are making a full-court press to save Bay Area transit from suffering the same fate as Chicago and to stop Market Street from devolving into a car sewer

June 5, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 5

June 5, 2025
Is Constant Driving Harming Kids’ Brains?

June 4, 2025
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

Commentary: California Needs a Jet-Powered Car Train

How about an HSR proposal Duffy and the USDOT can get behind?

Benedict Brainkar
June 4, 2025
