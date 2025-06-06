Headlines, June 6

- Costs to Take BART to the Airport (SFGate)
- Castro Muni Elevator Update (BayAreaReporter)
- Fresno Officials Push Back on Trump's Latest Attempt to Kill HSR (FresnoBee)
- Anti-Prop K People Still Mad About Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
- More on Crash that Killed Oakland Pedestrian (SFChron, Oaklandside)
- Court Provides More Distracted-Driving Regulation for Police to Not Enforce (SFChron)
- Why Twitter Tax Break Ultimately Hurt San Francisco (SFExaminer)
- Revisions to Tiburon Bike Lanes (MarinIJ)
- Car Lanes on RSR Bridge to Close Overnight for Repairs (MarinIJ)
- Nordstrom Returning to San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Lighting San Francisco (SFExaminer)
- Trucks are for the Birds (Axios)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?