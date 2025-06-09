This Week: Low Carbon Cities, SPUR Book Club, Richmond Traffic Calming

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Climate Leadership for a Low-Carbon City. Join SPUR for this panel on San Francisco’s Climate Action Plan. Provide feedback on how public and private stakeholders can work together to accelerate San Francisco’s transition to a low-carbon future. Tuesday, June 10, 1-2:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday SPUR Book Club: The Pacific Circuit by Alexis Madrigal. Join SPUR for a discussion with journalist Alexis Madrigal, who explores how the story of Oakland reveals the forces shaping the 21st century. Wednesday, June 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Richmond Traffic Calming Community Meeting. The Richmond Public Works Engineering Department will hold this virtual community meeting about the Key Boulevard & Barrett Avenue Traffic Calming installation. Wednesday, June 11, 7-8:30 p.m. Attend via Microsoft Teams Link.
- Thursday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Happy Hour. Enjoy discounted drinks and free snacks and meet fellow Market Street bike riders. Thursday, June 12, 4-6 p.m. The Red Tail Beer & Wine Bar, 992 Market Street, S.F.
- Friday Celebration of the SMART Windsor Extension. Located just steps from the Windsor Town Green, the new station puts Windsor’s shops, restaurants, and events a short walk from the train. Friday, June 13, 1:45 p.m. SMART Windsor Station, 464 Emily Rose Cir, Windsor.
- Saturday Moms Who Bike. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a family-friendly route through the Wiggle and JFK Promenade, ending with refreshments, prizes, and a celebration. This ride can be done solo or with kids on your bike or their own. Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Starts at Duboce Park, Steiner Street and Duboce Ave, S.F.
- Saturday Bike Camping in the East Bay Workshop. This Bike East Bay class will cover basic skills needed to plan a fun, comfortable, and safe bike camping trip. Saturday, June 14, 1-2 p.m. Berkeley Public Library/Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch, 1901 Russell Street, Berkeley. RSVP here.
- Sunday Sunday Streets: Tenderloin. Come enjoy San Francisco's favorite open-streets event. Sunday, June 15, 12-4 p.m., Golden Gate Avenue, between Jones and Hyde Streets, S.F.
