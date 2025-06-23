Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 23

8:46 AM PDT on June 23, 2025

  • Lack of Police Enforcement is Big Reason for Vision Zero Failure (ABC7)
  • More on Oakland Speed Cameras (KALW)
  • More on Transit Funding Measure (EastBayTimes)
  • Update on Uptown Oakland Street Construction (EastBayTimes)
  • Lurie's Plan to Rescue Downtown (SFStandard)
  • Developing Downtown Attractions for Kids (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. Sheriff Official Arrested for Hit & Run (SFStandard, MissionLocal)
  • Larkspur Public Arts Policy (MarinIJ)
  • Transformation of the Bay Area Landscape (SFChron)
  • More on Santa Cruz's New Rail Line (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Joel Engardio and Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Ignoring Known Solutions for Funding Muni (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

