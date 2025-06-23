Headlines, June 23

- Lack of Police Enforcement is Big Reason for Vision Zero Failure (ABC7)
- More on Oakland Speed Cameras (KALW)
- More on Transit Funding Measure (EastBayTimes)
- Update on Uptown Oakland Street Construction (EastBayTimes)
- Lurie's Plan to Rescue Downtown (SFStandard)
- Developing Downtown Attractions for Kids (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Sheriff Official Arrested for Hit & Run (SFStandard, MissionLocal)
- Larkspur Public Arts Policy (MarinIJ)
- Transformation of the Bay Area Landscape (SFChron)
- More on Santa Cruz's New Rail Line (SFGate)
- Commentary: Joel Engardio and Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Ignoring Known Solutions for Funding Muni (SFChron)
