If it’s September, it Must be Transit Month

Transit advocates have their work cut out for them this September. Muni is reducing service and is on the edge of a financial precipice. And the mayor of San Francisco threatens to tamp down downtown's economic recovery by allowing private cars to return to Market Street, which will delay transit, incur even more costs by prioritizing private cars over bus riders, and endanger cyclists.

It’s a lot. And it can feel overwhelming. But September is also Transit Month, a celebration of the importance of transit in the daily lives of Bay Area residents and visitors. Now in its fifth year, Transit month is programmed by the San Francisco Transit Riders (SFTR) and Seamless Bay Area, who recognize the importance of celebrating what we do have as we battle for a better tomorrow.

From the SFTR and Seamless:

Public transportation is more than just a means of transportation. Transit connects communities, increases mobility, maintains our healthy environment, and opens opportunities to discover something new.

For this year’s Transit Month, SFTR and Seamless Bay Area are challenging everyone to hop on board to discover new adventures they can access through transit.

We’re continuing our annual tradition of celebrating the buses, trains, operators, and riders that make the wonderful Bay Area transit system we all know and ride. Public transit is essential to thriving cities and the people who make those cities special. It is more important than ever before that we show our elected leaders how important transit is to our riders and that we need to continue funding it. Let’s prove that to them this Transit Month by getting out and taking transit!

Be sure to check out the schedule of events.

And here's some more about Transit Month in short-video form: