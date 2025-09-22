Skip to Content
Events

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Pop-up Transit Art, Alameda Open House

8:28 AM PDT on September 22, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The BAC works to make bicycling safer and more accessible to all. Monday/tonight, September 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Room 416, City Hall, 401 Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Wednesday Pop-up Transit Art Fair. Celebrate Bay Area Transit month by shopping and supporting local artists at TJPA’s Salesforce Transit Center. Wednesday, September 24, 3-6 p.m. Salesforce Transit Center Grand Hall, 425 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Creative Economy Workgroup. In response to AB 127, the California Arts Council convened a statewide Creative Economy Workgroup (CEW) to craft a strategic framework for strengthening California’s $2.9 billion creative sector. Join this SPUR talk to hear the results. Wednesday, September 24, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Gaines Gallery Suite - 3rd Floor, Oakstop Telegraph, 1740 Telegraph Ave., Oakland.
  • Thursday Gibbons/High/Fernside Community Open House. Alameda is studying design concept options to improve safety at the intersection of Gibbons Drive/High Street/Fernside Boulevard, based on findings from a recent traffic study. Tell them what you think. Thursday, September 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, September 26, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday District 2 Advocacy Bike Ride and Meeting. Do you live in or frequent District 2 (Marina, Cow Hollow, Pacific Heights, Presidio, Presidio Heights)? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a bike ride and a brainstorming session to determine bike infrastructure priorities in the district. Saturday, September 27, 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Start at Inspiration Point (near the Arguello Gate), S.F. RSVP required.
  • Saturday Ribbon Cutting Celebration: Union City Blvd Bike Lanes. The celebration will include partnerships with local food vendors, fun activities for the entire family, and a one-mile community bike ride/pedestrian walk. Saturday, September 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Delaine Eastin Elementary School, 34901 Eastin Drive, Union City.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

