Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Market Street

A Place to Report Market Street Motorist Mayhem

A new website lets you share scofflaw driver sightings, to help build a record of the city's abandonment of 'car-free' Market

4:25 PM PDT on September 23, 2025

The remains of a car driven by a reckless driver illegally on Market Street last June. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Walk on Market Street for more than a minute or two, and one will witness drivers violating the private car ban with impunity. Moreover, as shown in the lead image, they're often speeding and otherwise driving dangerously.

That's why Streets Forward, the group founded by advocate Luke Bornheimer, launched a tool for people to report such violations. He's set up two sites, one for photos and one for videos. "Streets Forward encourages people to take photos and videos of private cars, SUVs, or trucks driving, stopping, or parking on car-free Market Street, blocking or delaying Muni vehicles, or driving fast or recklessly," he said. These include cars driving on the red center-running transit-only Lanes, where only Muni vehicles and taxis regulated by the city are permitted.

A Waymo blocking a crosswalk on Market Street. Photo submitted to Streets Forward.

Of course, this issue is underscored by Mayor Lurie's recent decision to allow Waymo and certain Ubers to operate legally on Market Street.

“With the launch of Streets Forward’s tool and related webpages, we are raising awareness about the mayor’s dangerous and economically flawed policy and bringing accountability—something the mayor campaigned on—to this issue,” said Bornheimer.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 23

September 23, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Our Streets Look Like War Zones — But What if They Were ‘Sites of Peacebuilding’ Instead?

September 23, 2025
Promoted ArchivesPromoted

‘Treated and Streeted’: How The City’s Safety Net Fails Homeless People in the Subway

September 22, 2025
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

Caltrain Celebrates Electric Train Anniversary as Gov. Signs Bill for More

Gavin Newsom's signature on "Cap-and-Invest" means there will be even more rail electrification in the future

September 22, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

StreetSmart Ep10: Zack Deutsch-Gross and the 2025 Legislative Session

September 22, 2025
See all posts