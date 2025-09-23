A Place to Report Market Street Motorist Mayhem

Walk on Market Street for more than a minute or two, and one will witness drivers violating the private car ban with impunity. Moreover, as shown in the lead image, they're often speeding and otherwise driving dangerously.

That's why Streets Forward, the group founded by advocate Luke Bornheimer, launched a tool for people to report such violations. He's set up two sites, one for photos and one for videos. "Streets Forward encourages people to take photos and videos of private cars, SUVs, or trucks driving, stopping, or parking on car-free Market Street, blocking or delaying Muni vehicles, or driving fast or recklessly," he said. These include cars driving on the red center-running transit-only Lanes, where only Muni vehicles and taxis regulated by the city are permitted.

A Waymo blocking a crosswalk on Market Street. Photo submitted to Streets Forward.

Of course, this issue is underscored by Mayor Lurie's recent decision to allow Waymo and certain Ubers to operate legally on Market Street.

“With the launch of Streets Forward’s tool and related webpages, we are raising awareness about the mayor’s dangerous and economically flawed policy and bringing accountability—something the mayor campaigned on—to this issue,” said Bornheimer.