Save the Date: Attend a Talk with High Speed Rail CEO Ian Choudri

With $1 billion now committed annually from state funds against Trump's clawback of $4 billion, California's high-speed rail project has certainly experienced some ups and downs this year. Throughout all the political machinations, however, work has continued, with 171 miles currently under design and construction from Merced to Bakersfield. Nearly 70 miles of guide-way are complete, along with nearly 60 fully completed structures; an additional 29 structures are underway across Madera, Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties.

The project continues to advance statewide, with 463 miles of the 494-mile San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim system fully environmentally cleared and construction ready. That means it's not a question of it getting built: it will. The question is how long it will take and what can be done to accelerate construction.

And who would know better than Ian Choudri, the CEO of the California High Speed Rail Authority? On Wednesday, October 22 at 6 p.m. at Manny's (at Valencia and 16th, near 16th Street BART), Streetsblog will sit down with Choudri and get all the latest on the construction timeline, the financial challenges, and the progress on California's ambitious rail project.

