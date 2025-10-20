Skip to Content
Events

This Week: Balboa Park Station, Market Street Reimagined, HSR Night

8:30 AM PDT on October 20, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Open House Balboa Park. Share your ideas for making the station a more welcoming and vibrant place. Tuesday, October 21, 3-8 p.m. Mezzanine of Balboa Park BART Station, 401 Geneva Avenue, S.F.
  • Wednesday Market Street Reimagined. Join SPUR and hear panelists with the Urban Land Institute discuss ideas for improving Market Street. Wednesday, October 22, 12-1:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday A Talk with High Speed Rail CEO Ian Choudri. Streetsblog's editor will host a Q&A with the head of the California High Speed Rail Authority. Wednesday, October 22, 6-7 p.m. Manny's, 3092 16th Street, S.F. RSVP
  • Thursday Mobility Hub Plan Open House Bayview Hunters Point. Share your ideas for making the Oakdale/Palou T Third Station plaza a more welcoming and vibrant place. Thursday, October 23, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Plaza in front of the Oakdale/Palou T Third station near the corner of Oakdale and 3rd Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Green Infrastructure Bike Tour. Join SFBike and SFPUC for a bike tour of some of San Francisco’s green infrastructure. Saturday, October 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at the first stop, Daggett Park, S.F.
  • Saturday 980 Block Party. Join this open-streets event to remember the past and imagine the future of I-980. Saturday, October 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Preservation Park, 1233 Preservation Park Way, Oakland.
  • Saturday Halloween Ride to G&M Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. Join Bike East Bay for an annual Halloween ride. Saturday, October 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., starts and ends at Dublin/Pleasanton BART.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 20

October 20, 2025
Why Does Female Leadership Break Through the Status Quo?

October 19, 2025
SFMTA

Open Letter from ‘Muni Now, Muni Forever’: Ensuring a Successful Muni Funding Measure in 2026

A coalition of San Francisco advocates share their thoughts with Mayor Lurie about his proposed parcel tax and how to fund transit

Muni Now, Muni Forever
October 17, 2025
The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

October 17, 2025
Intercity Rail

Espresso yourself: Chicago Metra’s Café Car trial run continues this fall

Cameron Bolton
October 17, 2025
