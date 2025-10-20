This Week: Balboa Park Station, Market Street Reimagined, HSR Night

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Open House Balboa Park. Share your ideas for making the station a more welcoming and vibrant place. Tuesday, October 21, 3-8 p.m. Mezzanine of Balboa Park BART Station, 401 Geneva Avenue, S.F.
- Wednesday Market Street Reimagined. Join SPUR and hear panelists with the Urban Land Institute discuss ideas for improving Market Street. Wednesday, October 22, 12-1:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday A Talk with High Speed Rail CEO Ian Choudri. Streetsblog's editor will host a Q&A with the head of the California High Speed Rail Authority. Wednesday, October 22, 6-7 p.m. Manny's, 3092 16th Street, S.F. RSVP.
- Thursday Mobility Hub Plan Open House Bayview Hunters Point. Share your ideas for making the Oakdale/Palou T Third Station plaza a more welcoming and vibrant place. Thursday, October 23, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Plaza in front of the Oakdale/Palou T Third station near the corner of Oakdale and 3rd Street, S.F.
- Saturday Green Infrastructure Bike Tour. Join SFBike and SFPUC for a bike tour of some of San Francisco’s green infrastructure. Saturday, October 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at the first stop, Daggett Park, S.F.
- Saturday 980 Block Party. Join this open-streets event to remember the past and imagine the future of I-980. Saturday, October 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Preservation Park, 1233 Preservation Park Way, Oakland.
- Saturday Halloween Ride to G&M Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. Join Bike East Bay for an annual Halloween ride. Saturday, October 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., starts and ends at Dublin/Pleasanton BART.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.