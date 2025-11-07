How Much Will You Save on Transit with Clipper 2.0?

Right now, when you transfer between bus and rail services, you generally have to pay the full fare for both legs of the trip, or if you're lucky you might get a small discount. But starting in December, when you transfer between agencies, your fare gets reduced by $2.85—down to potentially free—with the new Clipper 2.0.

Plus, under Clipper 2.0 you will be able to tap on to transit with your credit or debit card—no Clipper Card needed. So next time you want to bring friends, family, and out-of-town visitors onto transit with you, they don’t need to get a new card, they can just use their credit or debit card to tap in.

Bay Area transit trips are about to get a lot more affordable, and to help folks understand how much they’ll save, Transbay Coalition launched The Clipper 2.0 Savings Calculator with our friends at Hiking By Transit and Seamless Bay Area. Go to the Calculator, enter in the information about a trip you want to take that would require switching between agencies and check out how much you’ll save.

Carter Lavin is Co-Founder of the Transbay Coalition