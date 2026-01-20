Headlines, January 20

- Subway Service Restored After Planned Power Outage (SFChron)
- VTA Wants More $$ for World Cup (EastBayTimes)
- Caltrain's Guadalupe River Bridge Project Budget (SMDailyJournal)
- More on Oakland Speed Cameras (EastBayTimes, Oaklandside)
- Waymo and Minors (SFChron)
- Tesla Autopilot Violating Traffic Laws (EastBayTimes)
- Parked Driver Opened Door into Path of Zoox? (MissionLocal)
- Sunset Affordable Housing Put on Hold (SFStandard)
- Santa Rosa’s Grocery Outlet Was Once a Mansion? (SFGate)
- The Hike to Engagement Hill (SFGate)
- Letters: Let's Turn Embarcadero and Dolores Street into Parks (SFChron)
- Commentary: Glen Park is a Model, Walkable Neighborhood (SFChron)
