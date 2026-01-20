Headlines, January 20

Subway Service Restored After Planned Power Outage ( SFChron

VTA Wants More $$ for World Cup ( EastBayTimes

Caltrain's Guadalupe River Bridge Project Budget ( SMDailyJournal

Oaklandside) More on Oakland Speed Cameras ( EastBayTimes

Waymo and Minors ( SFChron

Tesla Autopilot Violating Traffic Laws ( EastBayTimes

Parked Driver Opened Door into Path of Zoox? ( MissionLocal

Sunset Affordable Housing Put on Hold ( SFStandard

Santa Rosa’s Grocery Outlet Was Once a Mansion? ( SFGate

The Hike to Engagement Hill ( SFGate

Letters: Let's Turn Embarcadero and Dolores Street into Parks ( SFChron

Commentary: Glen Park is a Model, Walkable Neighborhood ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?