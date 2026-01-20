Skip to Content
Headlines, January 20

8:17 AM PST on January 20, 2026

  • Subway Service Restored After Planned Power Outage (SFChron)
  • VTA Wants More $$ for World Cup (EastBayTimes)
  • Caltrain's Guadalupe River Bridge Project Budget (SMDailyJournal)
  • More on Oakland Speed Cameras (EastBayTimes, Oaklandside)
  • Waymo and Minors (SFChron)
  • Tesla Autopilot Violating Traffic Laws (EastBayTimes)
  • Parked Driver Opened Door into Path of Zoox? (MissionLocal)
  • Sunset Affordable Housing Put on Hold (SFStandard)
  • Santa Rosa’s Grocery Outlet Was Once a Mansion? (SFGate)
  • The Hike to Engagement Hill (SFGate)
  • Letters: Let's Turn Embarcadero and Dolores Street into Parks (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Glen Park is a Model, Walkable Neighborhood (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Sunset

Commentary: The Unlikely Savior of Sunset Dunes

Be sure to thank Supervisor Shamann Walton for saving the park

January 20, 2026
This Week: SFBike Member Meeting, High Speed Rail, Bike Lights

January 20, 2026
What the ‘Abundance’ Agenda Could Mean For Equitable Transportation

January 19, 2026
Automatic Speed Enforcement

Oakland Goes Live with 18 Speed Cameras

Warnings first. Then real fines. Oakland joins San Francisco with live speed enforcement cameras

January 16, 2026
The Week In Short Videos

January 16, 2026
Santa Monica Parking Enforcement Vehicles to Use AI Cameras to Ticket Bike Lane Violations

January 16, 2026
