Streetsblog San Francisco home
today's headlines

Headlines, January 23

6:22 AM PST on January 23, 2026

  • Campaign to Save Transit Begins (KQED)
  • Transit Improvements for San Mateo County (DailyJournal)
  • SMART Funding Proposal (MarinIJ)
  • More on BART Disruptions (ABC7)
  • More on Downtown Centre Mall Mural (SFGate)
  • Downtown Office Market Coming Back? (SFChron)
  • 36-Story Housing Tower Proposed (MissionLocal)
  • Lurie's Family Zoning Plan Doesn't go Far Enough (SFStandard)
  • Tallest Dorm in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Barrier Seem to be Working (SFChron)
  • But a Cyclist Yelled at Me for Texting (SFGate)
  • Woman Dies After Driving her SUV Into a SamTrans Bus (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

The Week in Short Videos

January 23, 2026
Regional Transit

Advocates Rally for Transit Funding Measure Signature Effort

The hard work of gathering almost 200,000 signatures to save BART, Muni, Caltrain et al begins today

January 23, 2026
Friday Video: The Fight to Expand A South Carolina Freeway … For Bikes

January 22, 2026
Dumbarton

SamTrans Survey Abandons Dumbarton Rail

What happened to the possibility of using the corridor for its original purpose? Advocates need to get this project back on tracks

January 22, 2026
UC Berkeley Report Says California Transportation Policy Is Still Built for Cars — and It’s Deepening Inequality

January 22, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: A Week Without Driving

January 22, 2026
