Headlines, January 23

- Campaign to Save Transit Begins (KQED)
- Transit Improvements for San Mateo County (DailyJournal)
- SMART Funding Proposal (MarinIJ)
- More on BART Disruptions (ABC7)
- More on Downtown Centre Mall Mural (SFGate)
- Downtown Office Market Coming Back? (SFChron)
- 36-Story Housing Tower Proposed (MissionLocal)
- Lurie's Family Zoning Plan Doesn't go Far Enough (SFStandard)
- Tallest Dorm in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Barrier Seem to be Working (SFChron)
- But a Cyclist Yelled at Me for Texting (SFGate)
- Woman Dies After Driving her SUV Into a SamTrans Bus (SFChron)
