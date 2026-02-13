Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

today's headlines

Headlines, February 13

8:07 AM PST on February 13, 2026

  • Reliable Public Transit is Key to Return to Office (BizJournal)
  • And More on Potential BART Closures (ABC7, SMDailyJournal)
  • Make a Friend on Transit (CCHerald)
  • Mountain View to Divert Castro Street Traffic (MountainViewVoice)
  • Mayor Lurie's Housing Plan Under Attack from Both Sides (SFChron)
  • S.F. Has Zero Office Conversion Projects (SFChron)
  • Egregious Driver Actually Loses License (MercNews)
  • Study on Selling Speed Limiters to the Public (SmartCities)
  • Trump's Rollback of Greenhouse Gas Limits (SFChron)
  • MC Hammer Rides Cable Cars (SFChron)
  • Future of Downtown University Campus (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: How to Revitalize Downtown (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog S.F. will not publish on President's Day, Monday, Feb 16.

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Friday Video: Why Micromobility Sucks in So Many American Cities (But Not In Others)

February 12, 2026
Transit

Commentary: Let’s Do Even Better, Bay Area, for the World Cup

VTA boasted about record ridership for the Super Bowl. But that was despite some missed opportunities

February 12, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

CA High-Speed Rail Approves Large Cost Overrun, Legislation Moves to Empower Inspector General, Unhinged Critics Criticize

February 12, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Concrete Doesn’t Spend Money, People Do

February 12, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, February 12

February 12, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Why Does Trump Wants To Punish Cities For Free Buses?

February 11, 2026
See all posts