Headlines, February 13

- Reliable Public Transit is Key to Return to Office (BizJournal)
- And More on Potential BART Closures (ABC7, SMDailyJournal)
- Make a Friend on Transit (CCHerald)
- Mountain View to Divert Castro Street Traffic (MountainViewVoice)
- Mayor Lurie's Housing Plan Under Attack from Both Sides (SFChron)
- S.F. Has Zero Office Conversion Projects (SFChron)
- Egregious Driver Actually Loses License (MercNews)
- Study on Selling Speed Limiters to the Public (SmartCities)
- Trump's Rollback of Greenhouse Gas Limits (SFChron)
- MC Hammer Rides Cable Cars (SFChron)
- Future of Downtown University Campus (SFStandard)
- Commentary: How to Revitalize Downtown (SFChron)
