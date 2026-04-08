Headlines, April 8
By Roger Rudick
8:15 AM PDT on April 8, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Call to Action: Tell AC Transit Board NO Fare Hikes & Service Cuts til they Rein in Costs
We all need to be doing our part to save and improve transit throughout the Bay
April 8, 2026
Michigan Bill Would Require Seniors to Regularly Re-Take Their Drivers’ Tests
...but would it really make roads safer?
April 7, 2026
The Kirkham Neck-Down Worked for Safety, So San Francisco Removed it
Vision Zero pledges are meaningless if politicians fold the moment drivers complain
April 7, 2026
Legislative Update: E-Bikes, Road Charge, Active Transportation, and More
We've added some new bills since last month's update in addition to all of the legislation that's moving (or was already defeated).
The post Legislative Update: E-Bikes, Road Charge, Active Transportation, and More appeared first on Streetsblog California.
April 7, 2026
Headlines, April 7
April 7, 2026
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