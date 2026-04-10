Headlines, April 10
By Roger Rudick
8:35 AM PDT on April 10, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
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Review: ’60 Minutes’ Take On High-Speed Rail Ignored Facts And Offered Nothing New
...But the Coverage of the Coverage Is Sensationalist Slop
The post 60 Minutes Review of High-Speed Rail: A Lukewarm Look at the Project appeared first on Streetsblog California.
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Headlines, April 9
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Trump Wants to Slash Federal Funding for Public Transit, Rail (Again)
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