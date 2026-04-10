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today's headlines

Headlines, April 10

8:35 AM PDT on April 10, 2026
Headlines, April 10
  • Mission Bay Residents Demand Safer Streets (KTVU)
  • More on Proposed Transit Cuts (PaloAltoVerde)
  • More on High-Speed Rail (SFChron)
  • BART Delayed by Train Control Problems (CBSNews, EastBayTimes)
  • More on Waymo Safety Bill (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (KRON4)
  • Still Not Enough Housing Getting Built (SFChron)
  • Art for a Dirt Alley (SFStandard)
  • Don’t Call it a Blimp (EastBayTimes)
  • Get the Fenders and Ponchos Out (SFChron, KTVU)
  • Commentary: North Bay Transit Plan Should Make Things Easier (MarinIJ)

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