Weekend Roundup: BART Ridership Still Going Up, More Speed Cameras Needed…

Here are three quick Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.
BART ridership growth continues, sometimes exceeding pre-pandemic numbers
As seen in former BART Board Director Rebecca Saltzman and Seamless Bay Area co-founder Ian Griffiths’s posts above, BART ridership continues to grow, with Sunday ridership now exceeding pre-pandemic levels. According to BART, weekday ridership is now at 223,280, up 14.3 percent from the same month last year.
As reported, San Francisco’s speed camera pilot continues to show remarkable results, in some cases reducing speeding by as much as 90 percent where they’re installed. Walk San Francisco wants the state to double down on the technology. From a recent Walk SF post:
But the current state law allowing San Francisco to pilot speed cameras limits the number of locations to just 33 – a far cry from what’s needed given how rampant speeding is citywide. We need drivers to go consistently at safe speeds everywhere, not just here and there.
Walk SF is looking toward new state legislation that would allow more speed cameras in San Francisco, plus allow additional California cities to be able to harness this lifesaving technology.
Walk SF has set up an “action network” page asking advocates to write to lawmakers to get to work on such legislation, so that speed cameras can be rolled out everywhere.