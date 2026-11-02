Streetsblog San Francisco’s Last-Minute Urbanist Voter Guide

Note the following Bay Area transit agencies are offering free rides on election day: VTA, Marin Transit, Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit, and Sonoma County Transit, and SolTrans.

It is upon us: Election Day, November 3, 2026. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

First, where to vote. The Sec. of State’s office has a web page where you can type in your address and find a ballot drop-off box and/or poll location.

Having trouble deciding on some of the urbanist and urbanist-adjacent propositions? Check out our voter guide and endorsements.

But for the Bay Area here they are again:

Yes on RTM

Yes on Proposition H (aka the Muni Measure)

No on Proposition G (aka Save Sunset Dunes)

Statewide:

No on 43

No on 45

Need more urbanist-focused guidance? Check out SPUR’s or Transform’s voter guide. You should also look at the endorsements from the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, Bike East Bay, or the results of the Transbay Coalition candidate questionnaires.

Streetsblog can’t endorse candidates, but we did a Q&A with State Senator Scott Wiener, who, of course, is running for congress against S.F. Supervisor Connie Chan (Chan was offered a Q&A as well but her staff didn’t respond to repeated requests). Mission Local did a breakdown on both candidates’ views and voting records on urbanist issues.

Lastly, remember folks: if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you don’t have to vote on everything on California’s notoriously long ballot. There’s no shame in leaving categories blank and still voting on issues you care deeply about. Failing to vote at all; that’s the only thing that would be a shame.