New BART Train Goes into Service–but a Glitch Arises

One of BART's two new trains blew through Lake Merritt yesterday afternoon. This one is testing only and not carrying passengers. All photos: Streetsblog/Rudick
One of BART's two new trains blew through Lake Merritt yesterday afternoon. This one is testing only and not carrying passengers. All photos: Streetsblog/Rudick

After a ribbon cutting and celebration on Friday, it seems BART’s “Fleet of the Future” has, once again, experienced a glitch. Fox 2 KTVU reported yesterday that two cars were removed from the train (BART had one complete, 10-car ‘pilot train’ in revenue service). Fox linked the recent problem to ongoing issues with the manufacturer, Bombardier. And NBC Bay Area, citing unnamed sources, said the train cars had a problem with their brakes, which came on unexpectedly Friday.

BART, however, is denying that the accounts are fully accurate.

“The NBC Bay Area story is incorrect but we are not going into a lot of specifics other than to say it was a minor issue,” wrote BART spokesman Jim Allison in an email to Streetsblog. In an email sent yesterday, Allision also said that:

Two of the 10 cars are undergoing maintenance today. This is not unexpected – we had projected that about seven out of the 10 new cars would be available for passenger service on any given day for the initial period of passenger service due to several factors: with any new machine of considerable complexity, issues will occur that will require attention; some of the cars are due for preventative maintenance (lubrication, changing filters, etc.) because they’ve already logged more than 75,000 miles of testing; our train operators and technicians face a learning curve in terms of how to deal with minor maintenance issues. Bringing a car into the yard for detailed analysis after an issue occurs serves the long-term goal of having a safe and reliable new fleet.

Allison added that the bottom line is that BART is “… confident the fact that two cars are undergoing maintenance today does not extrapolate into a larger, systemic problem. The pilot cars have passed all our tests and all of the California Public Utility Commission’s tests.”

Streetsblog rode the train from Lake Merritt to Hayward this afternoon and spoke with a BART technician on board about the reported brake issue (the technician withheld his name so he could speak freely). It remains unclear why the train was stopping unexpectedly Friday, but two cars were going into ‘fail-safe’ mode. That means the problem is probably not with the brakes per se, as NBC reported. On any properly designed modern train, the brakes are designed to come on automatically if any crucial system isn’t receiving the electrical signals it’s supposed to receive. Thus, if anything goes wrong, it’s supposed to ‘fail safe’ by stopping the train (at least in theory). It may, indeed, be a minor glitch; this kind of thing happens with the old fleet all the time. But it’s impossible to say until BART knows exactly what went wrong.

Technicians
The cab was open and a handful of BART workers were monitoring systems as the train headed from Oakland towards Warm Springs.

So, technical glitches aside, what do passengers think about the new cars? Tae Tolbert, who was taking BART from Lake Merritt to Coliseum, just said “wow!” when the shiny new train pulled into the station. “When did they get new trains?”

She had mostly praise for the rail cars. “I like the openness, I like the board,” she said, motioning towards the computer display by the door that shows the location of the train on a map of the system.

Tey
Tae Tolbert took her first ride on BART’s new equipment this afternoon from Lake Merritt to Coliseum.

She was a little concerned about the thin padding on the seats. “I don’t think these will be very durable.”

New seats
Generally, people liked the colors and comfort of the new seats, although one rider was concerned about their durability.

Tolbert was also excited about the additional handholds. “Those are good for people who are short.”

Train interior more
The new train interior has a more open feel, with lots of handholds and plumbing to grab onto.

“It’s a lot more open, cleaner–and I love the interactive screen,” said Angie Nelson, who was on her way to Dublin. “It shows people where they are in different languages. This is friendly for tourists.” Unlike Tolbert, she had nothing but praise for the seats. “They are comfortable and ergonomic. And I like the vibe of the blue and green contrast.” She added that the noise and dirt of the legacy cars deter her from taking BART to San Francisco.

Angie
Angie Nelson loved the openness of the new trains.

“I’m a big fan,” said Eric Hagen, who was amazed that he could be understood without shouting over the noise of the train. “It’s a much quieter ride…you can really hear.” He added that the biggest plus of the new cars was cleanliness. He wondered how much better the old cars would be if given more thorough cleanings.

IMG_20180123_121819
Eric Hagen thought the new cars were quiet and clean.

“It looks clean and fresh,” said Sydney Jackson, another passenger on her way to Coliseum. “Like a breath of fresh air.”

BART, meanwhile, has two new train consists currently on the tracks. Both are running between Richmond and Fremont/Warm Springs. The passenger-carrying ‘pilot train,’ seen below, was featured in the press. It started carrying riders on Friday. The other, seen in the lead image, is not yet certified to carry passengers and is testing only.

“The trains will run on the Richmond to Warm Springs/South Fremont line during non-peak hours Monday-Friday (9am-3pm and 8pm until Midnight) and on weekends,” said Allison. The trains will not go to San Francisco because BART does not yet have the confidence to risk a breakdown in the Transbay tunnel.

When will that change? “We don’t have a deadline for that other than when we think it’s ready.”

IMG_20180123_122328
The new train departing Hayward on its way to Fremont.

 

  • mx

    On a related note, what’s up with Muni’s LRV4 trains? They’ve been “in service” since November, yet it’s not uncommon to check the SFTRU tracker and see no trains in service. Is there a problem or is Muni just not bothering to use them?

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Seems like these trains might have been more reliable if they were permanently configured as ten-car trains, without a lot of connections and logic about how many cars are connected together. This would also have greatly increased the capacity of the train.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

BART parked a new car from its "Fleet of the Future" at Warm Springs Station when it opened. But the new trains haven't been available for customers to ride--until today. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Look for New BART Train for the Evening Commute

By Roger Rudick |
It took a while, but BART’s “Fleet of the Future” is about to become, well, the train of today. Back in March of 2016 the first new blue-and-white BART trains started making their way by flatbed truck from the factory in Plattsburgh, NY to the Bay Area to begin performance testing. The first cars arrived […]

New BART Cars on the Way

By Roger Rudick |
As regular riders are aware, BART trains are quite old. Some have been running for more than 40 years, and date back to when the BART system first started operations in 1973. And although additional cars were purchased in the 1980s and 90s, the average age of a BART train is 30 years. Of course, […]

New BART Cars Show Agency is on the Right Track

By Roger Rudick |
BART seems to be digging itself out of a month’s worth of power problems and delays on the Pittsburgh/Bay Point Line. But, no doubt, it’s only a matter of time before BART gets slammed again, given the age of its fleet. Indeed, its rolling stock is so old, the agency is reduced to searching for […]

Car-Hail Assists BART Passengers

By Roger Rudick |
BART’s woes continued this week, with no train service this morning at the end of the Pittsburgh Bay Point line. That meant bus bridges between Pittsburg Bay Point and North Concord. But some good news came down in the early afternoon from BART’s communications department: BART will run a train every 15 minutes during commute […]