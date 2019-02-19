Editorial: My French Teacher and California High-Speed Rail

Reflections on being trapped in a recurring nightmare of misinformation about rail

France's first generation of TGV, capable of 186 mph, in 1983. Photo: Rudick
In 1983, I flew from New York to France to start an exchange program for junior high-schoolers in Belleville-sur-Saône, a village outside of Lyon, about 300 miles south of Paris. After our grueling overnight flight, my group of ten students from Long Island arrived at one of the main train stations in Paris for the trip to Lyon.

I’ve been thinking a lot about that experience lately, and my first experience with High-speed Rail, in light of the latest attacks on California’s HSR project. Just in, the Trump Administration is trying to withdraw federal funding for the project:

I grew up riding the Long Island Railroad, New York subways, and Amtrak to Washington D.C. I’d read of this new train called the Train à Grande Vitesse (TGV), French for high-speed train, which, at the time, was by far the fastest train in the world.

When my class arrived in Paris on that exchange, there were two trains to Lyon on the departure board. One left in five minutes, the other in 30. The later one was a TGV.

“Mr. Bartol,” I asked sleepily of our teacher from Long Island. “Why don’t we wait 30 minutes and take the one marked TGV?”

“Why? There’s a train in five minutes. We can make it.”

“We’ll get there faster if we wait and take the TGV.”

I still remember him chuckling. “Roger, how can a train that leaves later get us there faster!”

We spent the next five or six hours on a hot, uncomfortable train with no food except for some candy bars. We got to Belleville sometime after dark.

Now I feel as if I’m waking up every day to a new Mr. Bartol moment of people in charge not understanding the most basic things about high-speed rail, except this time with far greater repercussions. There was last week’s vomitus of false reports that Governor Newsom was killing the project, which lead directly to the Trump Administration’s move to pull funding. Shortly before that, the Mercury News published a story from the so-called Reason Foundation which argued, simultaneously, that nobody will ride high-speed trains, but they’ll pull people from electric cars.

Sunday morning Rep. Mark DeSaulnier’s, who simultaneously votes against all possible funding streams for HSR and then complains that it has no funding, published an op-ed which argued that “California high-speed rail was a vision–but without honest project management. Compare that with the Golden Gate Bridge, whose vision was supported by project management that resulted in the on-time, under-budget, fully funded icon we laud today.”

The Golden Gate bridge was completed in 1937, more than 30 years before the passage of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration existed. How about comparing the HSR project to something contemporary, such as the Eastern Span of the Bay Bridge, which came in 26 times over budget! So what has DeSaulnier done to push for CEQA reform or to address administrative problems that cause so much trouble with mega-projects?

Certainly, there are issues that need fixed with California’s HSR plans. But most cost overruns can be traced to delays caused by the very opponents who then argue the project should be killed because of cost overruns. It’s also a victim of too much outsourcing of oversight and management and arcane federal grant requirements. But, again, none of this is unique to HSR–it just gets an incredibly outsized amount of coverage.

Ridership of the TGV over time. Image: Wikipedia
Of course, after the Paris to Lyon TGV line opened in 1981, France used the profits to keep building; as seen in the above chart, ridership boomed. Soon other countries emulated that success and built their own networks. The HSR system in Europe now reaches all over France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and the U.K. The trains have also gotten progressively faster, with the newest ones going 220 mph while consuming less electricity.

It’s no coincidence that U.S. per capita carbon emissions are 3.6 times higher than in France.

When it was time to return to New York, the teachers from France booked our tickets. We took the TGV to Paris and arrived, on time, in just two hours. Even Mr. Bartol was impressed. He apologized for dismissing my suggestion to take the TGV the first time.

Wouldn’t it be nice if American politicians who don’t know a thing about trains and infrastructure projects beyond a few sound bites and memes, showed the same humility?

  • Mark Paulson

    Ridiculous crap.

    Is the train project on time and on budget ? No ? Let California pay for the rest of it.

  • p_chazz

    According to Bloomberg, French rail operator SCNF runs at a $3 billion deficit annually, despite a $14 billion subsidy from the state. It has a debt of $45 billion, equal to the national debt of New Zealand. Meanwhile, TGV is losing market share to planes and buses. Your boyhood dream has turned into a nightmare.

  • José Gregório

    You’re putting SNCF’s public service legal obligation into the discussion (which entails regional services). The topic of the post is high speed rail.
    – Eurostar, that runs London – Brussels/Paris/Amsterdam high speed rail services, reported for 2017 a profit of $75M
    – AVE, the Spanish high speed rail, is the market leader in the connections between Madrid and Barcelona. Between Brussels and Paris (200 miles) the plane is scarcely used.
    High speed rail is just the best option for everyone who wants to achieve higher productivity while traveling (if you go to Europe, you’ll see people using their travel time to actively work – which is not possible in the plane or in the car). Furthermore, investments on new airport runways or freeways are no longer needed.
    If you go beyond your short horizons you can turn your worst possible nightmares into a very positive reality.

  • mihsf

    You are completely mixing facts and don’t understand the difference between high-speed rail and public service obligation.

  • mihsf

    The Channel tunnel has been delayed many times due to extremely complicated technical difficulties. The cost overrun was huge. It was not profitable at first. Eurostar is now profitable and Eurostar high-speed trains have almost completely replaced plane travel between London, Lille, Paris and Brussels. The new line expansion to Amsterdam and Rotterdam are already a huge success.
    A bit an reasonable ambition is not bad, you know. Including funding such realistic projects.

  • p_chazz

    The fanboys chime in.

    “Eurostar, that runs London – Brussels/Paris/Amsterdam high speed rail services, reported for 2017 a profit of $75M”

    So, one rail service out of how many manages to squeeze out a profit. Bravo!

    Meanwhile, from a French news service: “The number of passengers transported on trains in France dropped in 2016 by 1 percent and between 2011 and 2016 the average drop in rail passengers services is 0.5 percent. “This drop in usage reflects a relative loss of attractiveness of the rail model, while other modes of transport show growth over the same period,” noted [French rail regulator] Arafer.”

    “In France an average of 48 trains run daily per kilometre of track which is a fairly poor level of usage compared to other countries. For example the Netherlands runs 140 trains per kilometre of track each day and in Switzerland it is 119. Even the UK (96) and Germany (75) make more use of its rail network than France does.”

    “50 percent…of passenger trains that run on just 9 percent of the country’s tracks, meaning half of all services run on just under 10 percent of the total tracks, which illustrates a strong disparity for the use of the network…31 percent of train lines carry just 1 percent of services. In other words a third of the network is not economically viable and could face closure.”

    I suppose this is what you mean by the public service legal obligation. It’s not that trains are inherently money losing, it’s stifling French laws that keep them from reaching their potential.

    But, if trains are the way to go in France, why are people abandoning them in favor of buses? It’s telling that Roger’s chart stopped at 2010, so as not to show the decline in passengers transported after that date.

    “[P]assengers transported on trains in France dropped in 2016 by 1 percent and between 2011 and 2016 the average drop in rail passengers services is 0.5 percent. “This drop in usage reflects a relative loss of attractiveness of the rail model, while other modes of transport show growth over the same period,” noted Arafer.” Meanwhile, long distance coach travel increased 14 percent.

    More glum statistics about French rail service here:

    https://www.thelocal.fr/20171123/the-numbers-that-show-frances-proud-rail-service-is-struggling

